For information on Philips consumer products or consumer product support in light of COVID-19, please click here.
Pour toute question, contactez votre ingénieur commercial Philips ou appelez-nous par téléphone au ${covid_phone_number}

Accédez à la documentation relative à nos dispositifs : recommandations de nettoyage et désinfection, tutoriels vidéos, manuel utilisation, et plus encore.
Ressources – Ventilation / Oxygénothérapie et aérosolthérapie pour le domicile
Ressources – Monitorage patient / Ventilation hospitalière
Ressources – Imagerie diagnostique et interventionnelle / Informatique de santé

Nos solutions pour vous accompagner dans la prise en charge de vos patients COVID-19


Explorez un portefeuille complet de solutions de produits et de services pour la gestion des patients COVID-19.
Ventilation / Oxygénothérapie et aérosolthérapie pour le domicile
Monitorage patient / Ventilation hospitalière
Imagerie diagnostique et interventionnelle / Informatique de santé

    Ventilateurs et soins respiratoires

    Philips propose une large gamme de solutions respiratoires, comprenant une ventilation invasive et non invasive pour des scores de gravité moyens à élevés, l’oxygénothérapie, les traitements par PPC et BiPAP, les nébuliseurs et les masques. Nous nous engageons de manière active auprès de nos clients du monde entier pour faciliter leur accès à ces solutions, sachant qu’elles peuvent aider les cliniciens, les hôpitaux et les systèmes de santé à évoluer dans cet environnement complexe et dynamique.
    (Remarque : la disponibilité des produits est variable en fonction des pays. Veuillez vous renseigner auprès de votre ingénieur commercial Philips ou appelez-nous par téléphone au ${covid_phone_number} pour connaître la disponibilité de nos produits.)

    Ventilateur et produits de soins respiratoires

    Ventilateur E30

    Le nouveau ventilateur Philips Respironics E30

    Un ventilateur facilement disponible pour combler la grave pénurie de ventilateurs en milieu hospitalier
    Formation et ressources cliniques | Utilisation des dispositifs et documents pédagogiques |
    Ventilation

    Traitement des troubles du sommeil

    Masques à usage unique avec options sans évent

    Masques réutilisables

    Administration de médicaments respiratoires

    Désobstruction des voies aériennes

    Oxygène

    En savoir plus sur notre parcours de soins de l’hôpital au domicile

    Découvrir nos solutions de ventilation

    Nous sommes présents à vos côtés

    organized

    Renforcer l’accompagnement et le support

     
    Nous avons aligné nos ressources et nos capacités pour vous faciliter l’accès à l'information et aux solutions de soins de santé et répondre vos besoins pour la prise en charge des patients.
    adapting

    S’adapter activement

     
    Nous adaptons et faisons progresser nos produits et technologies pour aider à la prise en charge de vos patients et ainsi faire face à la complexité de la maladie.
    connections

    Créer des connexions

     
    Nous tirons parti de notre infrastructure et de nos plates-formes pour connecter les équipes de soins et vous accompagner au cours de cette épidémie.

    Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.

