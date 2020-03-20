Afin d’accompagner les équipes de manipulateurs, vous trouverez
ci-dessous :
Vos besoins d’équipement évoluent avec la crise ? Contactez votre représentant Philips.
La recommandation Philips est de ne pas utiliser d’acquisition volumétrique par faisceau conique (CBCT) à des fins diagnostiques pour le COVID-19. En savoir plus >
Nous adaptons nos services à vos besoins :
Vos besoins d’accès évoluent avec la crise ? Contactez votre représentant Philips.
Le rôle des outils de productivité en IRM, CT et radiographie pulmonaire dans une poussée post-COVID-19
Webinar (en anglais) du 5 mai 2020
Approche échocardiographique pour l'évaluation des patients suspects de myocardite
Webinar (en anglais) du 9 avril 2020
Le système IntelliSpace PACS DCX est un dispositif médical de classe IIa fabriqué par Philips et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l’organisme notifié TUV SUD CE0123. Il est destiné à la visualisation, le traitement et le diagnostic des images. Les actes diagnostiques sont pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation. Avril 2020
Le scanner iQon Spectral CT est un dispositif médical de classe IIb fabriqué par Philips et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisé par l’organisme notifié TUV Rheinland CE0197. Il est destiné au diagnostic médical par imagerie tomodensitométrique. Les actes diagnostiques sont pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation. Avril 2020
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
