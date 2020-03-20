Page d'accueil
COVID-19

Solutions d’imagerie diagnostique et interventionnelle pour vos patients COVID-19

Education : tutoriels et supports documentaires


Accédez à la documentation relative à nos dispositifs : recommandations de nettoyage et désinfection, tutoriels vidéos, manuel utilisation, et plus encore.
Ressources – Ventilation / Oxygénothérapie et aérosolthérapie pour le domicile
Ressources – Monitorage patient / Ventilation hospitalière
Ressources – Imagerie diagnostique et interventionnelle / Informatique de santé

covid

Nos solutions pour vous accompagner dans la prise en charge de vos patients COVID-19


Explorez un portefeuille complet de solutions de produits et de services pour la gestion des patients COVID-19.
Ventilation / Oxygénothérapie et aérosolthérapie pour le domicile
Monitorage patient / Ventilation hospitalière
Imagerie diagnostique et interventionnelle / Informatique de santé
Nous sommes conscient des risques, du stress et des conditions difficiles auxquelles sont confrontés les professionnels de santé dans le monde pour lutter contre l’épidémie de coronavirus COVID-19.

Chez Philips, notre priorité absolue est de vous soutenir, vous et vos patients, en ces temps difficiles.

Recommandations de nettoyage et désinfection

Scanner > 
IRM > 
DXR > 
Ultrasons > 
IGT > 
Consulter tous les documents et tutoriels disponibles

Imagerie diagnostique

Pour votre scanner

Afin d’accompagner les équipes de manipulateurs, vous trouverez
ci-dessous :

Vos besoins d’équipement évoluent avec la crise ? Contactez votre représentant Philips.

Information importante / Systèmes de radiologie interventionnelle

 

La recommandation Philips est de ne pas utiliser d’acquisition volumétrique par faisceau conique (CBCT) à des fins diagnostiques pour le COVID-19. En savoir plus >

Informatique de santé

Pour votre PACS

Nous adaptons nos services à vos besoins :

  • Connexion Directe à nos Datacenter HDS Sécurisés
  • Fibre professionnelle 10Go dédiée, hors du réseau Ethernet grand Public
  • Redondance sur une boucle métropolitaine française de haute capacité               
  • Monitorage actif des charges

 

Vos besoins d’accès évoluent avec la crise ? Contactez votre représentant Philips.

Les sociétés savantes se mobilisent pour vous accompagner dans vos pratiques.

Recommandations de la SFR

Webinars

Voir tous les webinars

The role of MR, CT and CXR Productivity tools in a post-COVID-19 surge

 

Le rôle des outils de productivité en IRM, CT et radiographie pulmonaire dans une poussée post-COVID-19
 

Webinar (en anglais) du 5 mai 2020

Voir le replay

Echocardiographic approach for assessment of patients with suspected myocarditis

 

Approche échocardiographique pour l'évaluation des patients suspects de myocardite

 

Webinar (en anglais) du 9 avril 2020

Education: tutoriels et supports documentaires

Imagerie diagnostique et interventionnelle

Protocoles de désinfection

Scanner

IRM

DXR

Ultrasons

IGT

Fiches tutoriels

Scanner

Manuels utilisateurs

Scanner

Nous sommes présents à vos côtés

organized

Renforcer l’accompagnement et le support

 
Nous avons aligné nos ressources et nos capacités pour vous faciliter l’accès à l'information et aux solutions de soins de santé et répondre vos besoins pour la prise en charge des patients.
adapting

S’adapter activement

 
Nous adaptons et faisons progresser nos produits et technologies pour aider à la prise en charge de vos patients et ainsi faire face à la complexité de la maladie.
connections

Créer des connexions

 
Nous tirons parti de notre infrastructure et de nos plates-formes pour connecter les équipes de soins et vous accompagner au cours de cette épidémie.

