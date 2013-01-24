Page d'accueil
Merci de votre intérêt pour Philips, un des leaders mondiaux en matière de solutions professionnelles de santé. Si vous souhaitez en savoir plus sur nos solutions et services, conctactez-nous.
En spécifiant la raison pour laquelle vous souhaitez être contacté, nous pourrons vous fournir un meilleur service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
Service Clients – Systèmes de Santé

08.10.83.56.24.*

Hotline – Défibrillateurs Grand Public         

08.25.00.50.08.*

Hotline – Masques et Consommables 

08.25.89.43.43.*

Hotline – Dispositifs Médicaux pour le traitement de l’apnée du Sommeil (Masques, accessoires) 

01.57.32.40.51.

Solutions Santé à domicile – pour les prestataires de santé à domicile 

02.51.89.36.00.

Service Clients – Lumify  

09.69.32.11.80.

*service payant + prix d’un appel

 

Pour tout renseignement ne concernant pas nos solutions de santé mais nos produits de soins personnels, de petit électroménager, de son et image, consultez nos pages Service Consommateurs

Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.

