- Un modèle de licence clinique
- Une base de données centrale
- Un contrat de service
- Un processus de travail fluide
Une plate-forme unique qui s’adapte à l’évolution de vos besoins en matière de visualisation avancée.
Évolution selon vos besoins
Une productivité plus élevée grâce à une liste de tâches unique
Évitez les temps d’indisponibilité
Bénéficiez de performances constantes
Nous avons mis à niveau notre plateforme IntelliSpace Portal (vers IntelliSpace Portal Enterprise) et n’avons pas subi la moindre indisponibilité ou interruption des processus du service.”
Dwight Nicholson, Centre des Services d’information en imagerie, Augusta University Medical Center, États-Unis
Le principal argument de vente réside dans le fait que plusieurs personnes et plusieurs sites peuvent utiliser IntelliSpace Portal. Il est également multi-fournisseurs, voici son deuxième atout.”
Dr Jessica Chambers, Directrice du service d’imagerie diagnostique, SSM Health, États-Unis
