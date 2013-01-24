Page d'accueil
IntelliSpace Portal Enterprise Une intégration optimale à votre réseau hospitalier

IntelliSpace Portal Enterprise

Une intégration optimale à votre réseau hospitalier

Une plate-forme unique qui s’adapte à l’évolution de vos besoins en matière de visualisation avancée.

Caractéristiques
Évolution selon vos besoins

Rapprochez des sites géographiques distincts grâce à IntelliSpace Portal Enterprise et bénéficiez d’un accès et de processus communs. La plate-forme, qui prend en charge jusqu’à 100 utilisateurs simultanés, s’adapte à l’ajout de nouveaux sites et utilisateurs à votre réseau.
Une productivité plus élevée grâce à une liste de tâches unique

Le serveur de la solution crée une liste de tâches globale unifiée contenant l’ensemble des examens stockés sur vos serveurs IntelliSpace Portal.
Évitez les temps d’indisponibilité

La prise en charge des patients doit être immédiate. C’est pourquoi IntelliSpace Portal est équipé d’un système de basculement qui assure une disponibilité élevée. Si un serveur IntelliSpace Portal situé dans un parc de serveurs est indisponible, un autre serveur prend automatiquement le relais. IntelliSpace Portal continue à fonctionner grâce aux ressources du serveur IntelliSpace Portal restant.
Bénéficiez de performances constantes

Même en cas de charge élevée, vous pouvez compter sur IntelliSpace Portal pour obtenir des performances constantes, permettant une prise en charge exceptionnelle des patients. La solution équilibre la charge en redirigeant automatiquement les utilisateurs vers le serveur IntelliSpace Portal sur site le plus adapté, en tenant compte du type de données et de la charge du serveur.

Découvrez le témoignage de nos clients

  • Nous avons mis à niveau notre plateforme IntelliSpace Portal (vers IntelliSpace Portal Enterprise) et n’avons pas subi la moindre indisponibilité ou interruption des processus du service.”

    Dwight Nicholson, Centre des Services d’information en imagerie, Augusta University Medical Center, États-Unis

  • Le principal argument de vente réside dans le fait que plusieurs personnes et plusieurs sites peuvent utiliser IntelliSpace Portal. Il est également multi-fournisseurs, voici son deuxième atout.”

    Dr Jessica Chambers, Directrice du service d’imagerie diagnostique, SSM Health, États-Unis

    centralized graph

    Centralisée

    • Un modèle de licence clinique
    • Une base de données centrale
    • Un contrat de service
    • Un processus de travail fluide
    distributed graph

    Répartie

    • Un modèle de licence clinique
    • Une base de données multisites
    • Un contrat de service
    • Une interface utilisateur homogène
    intellispace 10 graph

    Hybride

    • Un modèle de licence clinique
    • Intégration partielle des bases de données de site
    • Un contrat de service
    • Configuration évolutive

    Protégez votre investissement dès le premier jour

    La technologie évolue très rapidement. Néanmoins, les investissements ne deviendront pas obsolètes d’une année à l’autre. Nos solutions s’adaptent aux besoins spécifiques de votre établissement hospitalier.

    AV Rightfit

    Contrat de maintenance flexible
    • Plans de service flexibles et personnalisables.
    • Dernières technologies permettant de maintenir vos systèmes à jour.
    • Disponibilité, performances et productivité élevées des systèmes.
    Nous contacter
    AVaas Logo

    AVaaS

    Un abonnement tout-en-un
    • Réduction des coûts de fonctionnement grâce à un modèle d’abonnement tout compris, récurrent et prévisible.
    • Accès aux dernières innovations cliniques de Philips pour les applications existantes ainsi que pour les nouvelles.
    • Protection de votre investissement grâce à des mises à jour et mises à niveau logicielles et à une formation clinique et informatique complète.
    En savoir plus
    • * Plate-forme alimentée par Concerto
    • Le système Philips IntelliSpace Portal et les logiciels qu’il intègre sont des dispositifs médicaux de classe IIa fabriqués par Philips et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l’organisme notifié TUV Rheinland LGA Products (0197). Lorsqu’il est utilisé par du personnel qualifié, il fournit des informations utiles à l’établissement d’un diagnostic. Les actes diagnostiques sont pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation. Avril 2019

    Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.

