Termes recherchés
Philips IntelliSpace Discovery est une solution d’intelligence artificielle intégrée qui permet de générer de nouvelles applications d’intelligence artificielle, tout en assurant l’intégration des données, la formation et l’implémentation au sein d’un environnement de recherche. Les solutions de recherche IntelliSpace Discovery comprennent des outils permettant de créer des solutions d’intelligence artificielle et des analyses de données personnalisées au sein d’un environnement clinique.
Demande de contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Visualisation avancée
Interface de l’environnement de développement
Environnement d’exécution
Solution de gestion des données
IntelliSpace Discovery Store
Services de recherche Philips
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand