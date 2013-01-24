Page d'accueil
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Termes recherchés

IntelliSpace Discovery Solution d’intelligence artificielle de bout en bout au service de la recherche médicale

IntelliSpace Discovery

Solution d’intelligence artificielle de bout en bout au service de la recherche médicale

Trouver des produits similaires

Philips IntelliSpace Discovery est une solution d’intelligence artificielle intégrée qui permet de générer de nouvelles applications d’intelligence artificielle, tout en assurant l’intégration des données, la formation et l’implémentation au sein d’un environnement de recherche. Les solutions de recherche IntelliSpace Discovery comprennent des outils permettant de créer des solutions d’intelligence artificielle et des analyses de données personnalisées au sein d’un environnement clinique.

Caractéristiques
Visualisation avancée
Visualisation avancée

Visualisation avancée

Une solution de visualisation avancée (VA) destinée aux médecins et au personnel technique qualifié, qui permet d’accéder aux outils d’intelligence artificielle (IA) et aux fonctionnalités avancées de traitement et de vérification des données.
Interface de l’environnement de développement
Interface de l’environnement de développement

Interface de l’environnement de développement

Une interface vers un environnement de développement reposant sur des environnements de développement intégrés et des infrastructures IA de pointe pour la création de nouveaux modèles analytiques destinés à être utilisés par des scientifiques de données et des développeurs de logiciels.
Environnement d’exécution
Environnement d’exécution

Environnement d’exécution

Un environnement d’exécution pour faciliter l’implémentation dans n’importe quel environnement de recherche.
Solution de gestion des données
Solution de gestion des données

Solution de gestion des données

Une solution de gestion des données qui prend en charge la collecte, l’organisation et l’annotation des données pertinentes pour le développement d’outils et de composants pour l’IA.
IntelliSpace Discovery Store
IntelliSpace Discovery Store

IntelliSpace Discovery Store

IntelliSpace Discovery Store permet d’accéder aux dernières applications et plug-ins de recherche. Le store prend également en charge le partage de vos algorithmes et plug-ins avec la communauté.
Services de recherche Philips
Services de recherche Philips

Services de recherche Philips

Les services de recherche Philips vous permettent d’adapter la solution à vos besoins spécifiques.

Tous les avantages de l’intelligence artificielle au service de la recherche médicale

schéma des avantages

Avantages d’IntelliSpace Discovery

IntelliSpace Discovery est une solution d’IA ouverte et programmable offrant une visualisation et une gestion des données avancées

Accédez à toutes les données et applications de recherche où que vous soyez : accédez à l’architecture client-serveur Zero-footprint depuis n’importe quel client de votre réseau à l’aide de navigateurs Web standard.
Optimisez les recherches cliniques : les solutions de recherche conviviales destinées aux médecins et au personnel technique vous permettent d’utiliser des méthodes d’analyse et d’IA à la pointe de la technologie.
Participez au développement ciblé de méthodes d’IA : les environnements de développement et d’analyse intégrés offrent un accès direct aux données ainsi que des échanges en temps réel entre les médecins et les spécialistes des données, pour une meilleure collaboration.
Évaluez efficacement les nouveaux outils d’IA : réalisez des tests complets sur des ensembles de données en utilisant l’environnement d’exécution de l’IA, intégré à l’architecture de traitement par lots.
Exploitez votre travail existant : associez des outils de recherche standard tels que Python afin d’y intégrer vos propres résultats. De plus, des interfaces de programmation polyvalentes facilitent l’intégration avec IntelliSpace Discovery.
Bénéficiez d’un contrôle total sur l’ensemble des résultats et données de recherche : la solution de gestion des données communique avec un système d’archivage des recherches non rattaché à un fournisseur (VNRA) regroupant toutes les données, documents et résultats pertinents.
Bénéficiez de l’expertise scientifique de Philips : besoin d’aide pour développer votre solution ? Relevez vos défis communs avec les experts Philips afin d’exploiter au mieux le potentiel d’IntelliSpace Discovery. N’hésitez pas à nous solliciter dans les domaines suivants : interfaçage et intégration d’outils, ingestion de données, création de modèles et formation.
Faites évoluer votre solution : l’environnement technologique relatif à l’IA étant en constante évolution, les contrats de services Philips RightFit vous permettent de bénéficier des mises à niveau et mises à jour de votre solution, de solutions de recherche nouvelle génération, de formations approfondies sur des technologies de pointe et de toutes les améliorations futures de la plate-forme.
Disposez d’un ensemble complet de solutions : le Discovery Store offre un ensemble complet d’outils et de solutions d’IA facilement accessibles dédiés à la recherche. Utilisez cette plate-forme pour partager vos algorithmes et vos outils avec la communauté de recherche ISD.

Services de recherche Philips

Nous savons que votre temps est précieux et nous sommes déterminés à l’optimiser. C’est pourquoi notre équipe d’experts techniques met à votre disposition une assistance supplémentaire dédiée à la recherche. Les Services de recherche Philips vous offrent un lien direct avec l’entité de recherche Philips, qui a accès aux derniers outils logiciels de quantification, d’enregistrement d’images, de segmentation et d’analyse.
Les Services de recherche Philips vous aident à créer des workflows sur mesure, à personnaliser votre infrastructure de recherche et à soutenir vos recherches dans les domaines suivants :
  • Développement de fonctionnalités dédiées et d’algorithmes de recherche
  • Interfaçage avec l’infrastructure et les outils de recherche existants
  • Formation sur les algorithmes d’IA
  • Analyse et gestion des données
  • Implémentation de plug-ins et création de wrappers personnalisés
Ces services en option sont proposés sur une base horaire.
Contactez-nous
*

Informations de contact

* Champ requis
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
En spécifiant la raison pour laquelle vous souhaitez être contacté, nous pourrons vous fournir un meilleur service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Qu'est-ce que ça veut dire?
Final CEE consent
  • * IntelliSpace Discovery 3 est réservé à la recherche et ne peut pas être utilisé pour établir le diagnostic d’un patient ou pour sélectionner un traitement.

Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand