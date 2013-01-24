Page d'accueil
Xper Système de surveillance au chevet

Xper Solution de chevet et poste central

Système de surveillance au chevet

La salle de cathétérisme ne doit pas être isolée, notre technologie de monitorage des paramètres physiologiques et de représentation graphique a donc été conçue pour s’étendre à l’ensemble de votre environnement de soins. Avec la solution de chevet et le poste central Xper Flex Cardio, bénéficiez d’une surveillance continue.

Caractéristiques
Suivi médical complet || Recueil de données exhaustif

Suivi médical complet pour un traitement de qualité

La solution de chevet et le poste central Xper mettent à votre disposition les données collectées avant, pendant et après l’intervention en salle de de cathétérisme. Le dispositif fournit, au chevet du patient, les paramètres physiologiques ainsi qu’une représentation graphique, afin de créer un dossier de suivi unique.
Xper Information Management || Optimisation de la gestion des

Xper Information Management extrait les données sur demande

La solution de chevet Xper stocke l’ensemble des données dans la base Xper Information Management. Vous pouvez ainsi les récupérer à tout moment, depuis un système Xper Information Management connecté au réseau ou le référentiel de l’établissement. Les informations nécessaires à une prise en charge de qualité sont désormais à portée de main.
Interface SIH || Processus de travail efficaces

Interface SIH assurant la cohérence des données

La solution de chevet Xper peut communiquer avec votre système d’information hospitalier (SIH) ou votre système d’information cardiologique (SIC). Les données stockées sur le système principal de l’établissement peuvent ainsi être entrées automatiquement sur le réseau Xper Information Management. Les informations de facturation peuvent, quant à elles, facilement être renvoyées vers le SIH ou le SIC.
Moniteur du poste central || Surveillance avancée

Surveillance multi-patient depuis le poste central

Le poste central Xper permet de surveiller jusqu’à huit patients en continu sur chaque moniteur. Il peut afficher plusieurs courbes en plein écran et permet de contrôler à distance les paramètres de surveillance, les options de l’écran couleur, les alarmes programmables définies par l’utilisateur ainsi que le monitorage simultané.
Écran grand format || Recueil de données exhaustif

Écran grand format pour afficher davantage d’informations

La solution de chevet Xper permet l’enregistrement/la représentation graphique des données de façon simultanée et affiche cinq secondes de monitorage grâce à son écran grand format.
Accès à certaines images || Optimisation de la gestion des

Meilleure communication avec le patient grâce au partage d’images

Améliorez la communication avec votre patient en partageant avec lui les informations et images liées à ses examens.
Fonctions avancées || Processus de travail efficaces

Fonctionnalités avancées simplifiant le monitorage

La solution de chevet Xper vous aide à répondre aux exigences locales en matière de monitorage de la PNI et de la SpO2 chez les patients placés sous sédation consciente. Elle comprend donc des paramètres définis par l’utilisateur, une fonction de calcul et d’enregistrement automatique des données ainsi qu’une fonction d’intégration automatique dans le rapport de cathétérisme.
Rapport final de cardiologie || Recueil de données exhaustif

Rapport final de cardiologie

La solution de chevet Xper regroupe, dans un rapport de cardiologie complet, les données patient collectées en salle de cathétérisme. Vous et votre patient bénéficiez ainsi d’une vue d’ensemble de son état.
Recueille toutes les données au cheve... || Processus de travail efficaces

Recueille toutes les données au chevet du patient pour plus de précision

Lorsque la solution de chevet Xper Flex Cardio est associée à la fonction d’analyse de données du système Xper Information Management, elle recueille l’ensemble des données au chevet du patient afin de réaliser une analyse statistique plus précise, et contribue ainsi au respect des mesures d’assurance qualité.
Algorithme Philips DXL || Recueil de données exhaustif

Algorithme Philips DXL pour optimiser vos compétences diagnostiques

Cette solution fournit une analyse de l’ECG à partir d’un ECG 16 dérivations et de l’algorithme DXL de Philips. Cette gamme d’outils avancés d’analyse du segment ST donne aux cliniciens les informations nécessaires pour interpréter le rythme et la morphologie d’un grand nombre de patients. Ces informations comprennent les valeurs critiques, les représentations ST Map et l’identification de l’artère responsable.

