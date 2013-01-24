Page d'accueil
  •  
    D5cwc CW Sonde sans imagerie

    D5cwc CW

    • Technologie : sans imagerie
    • Nombre d’éléments : -
    • Gamme de fréquences : -
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    D2tcd PW Sonde sans imagerie

    D2tcd PW

    • Technologie : sans imagerie
    • Nombre d’éléments : -
    • Gamme de fréquences : -
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    D2cwc CW Sonde sans imagerie

    D2cwc CW

    • Technologie : -
    • Nombre d’éléments : -
    • Gamme de fréquences : -
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    C5-2 Sonde convexe large bande

    C5-2

    • Technologie : large bande
    • Nombre d’éléments : -
    • Gamme de fréquences : 5 à 2 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    D2cwc CW Sonde sans imagerie

    D2cwc CW

    • Technologie : -
    • Nombre d’éléments : -
    • Gamme de fréquences : 2 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    V6-2 Sonde convexe large bande

    V6-2

    • Technologie : large bande
    • Nombre d’éléments : -
    • Gamme de fréquences : 6 à 2 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    L12-4 Sonde linéaire large bande

    L12-4

    • Technologie : large bande
    • Nombre d’éléments : -
    • Gamme de fréquences : 12 à 4 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    S4-1 Sonde sectorielle large bande

    S4-1

    • Technologie : large bande
    • Nombre d’éléments : -
    • Gamme de fréquences : 4 à 1 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    3D9-3v Sonde convexe large bande

    3D9-3v

    • Technologie : large bande
    • Nombre d’éléments : -
    • Gamme de fréquences : 9 à 3 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    C9-4v Sonde convexe large bande

    C9-4v

    • Technologie : large bande
    • Nombre d’éléments : -
    • Gamme de fréquences : 9 à 4 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    L12-5 38 Sonde linéaire large bande

    L12-5 38

    • Technologie : large bande
    • Nombre d’éléments : 192
    • Gamme de fréquences : 12 à 5 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    L12-4 Sonde linéaire large bande

    L12-4

    • Technologie : large bande
    • Nombre d’éléments : 128
    • Gamme de fréquences : 12 à 4 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    X6-1 Sonde xMATRIX équipée de la technologie de cristal PureWave

    X6-1

    • Technologie : xMATRIX, PureWave
    • Nombre d’éléments : 9 212
    • Gamme de fréquences : 6 à 1 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    BP10-5ec Sonde convexe biplan

    BP10-5ec

    • Technologie : -
    • Nombre d’éléments : 96
    • Gamme de fréquences : 10 à 5 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    X5-1 Sonde xMATRIX équipée de la technologie de cristal PureWave

    X5-1

    • Technologie : xMATRIX, PureWave
    • Nombre d’éléments : 3 040
    • Gamme de fréquences : 5 à 1 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    C9-3io Sonde convexe large bande

    C9-3io

    • Technologie : large bande
    • Nombre d’éléments : 128
    • Gamme de fréquences : 9 à 3 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    X7-2t 3D temps réel ETO équipée de la technologie de cristal PureWave

    X7-2t

    • Technologie : xMATRIX, PureWave
    • Nombre d’éléments : 2500
    • Gamme de fréquences: 7 à 2 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    X7-2 Sonde xMATRIX équipée de la technologie de cristal PureWave

    X7-2

    • Technologie : xMATRIX
    • Nombre d’éléments : 2 500
    • Gamme de fréquences : 7 à 2 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    S8-3 Sonde sectorielle

    S8-3

    • Technologie : -
    • Nombre d’éléments : 96
    • Gamme de fréquences : 8 à 3 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    S5-1 Sonde sectorielle large bande

    S5-1

    • Technologie : large bande, PureWave
    • Nombre d’éléments : 80
    • Gamme de fréquences : 5 à 1 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    3D9-3v Sonde convexe large bande

    3D9-3v

    • Technologie : large bande
    • Nombre d’éléments : 128
    • Gamme de fréquences : 9 à 3 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    S7-3t Sonde sectorielle

    S7-3t

    • Technologie : large bande
    • Nombre d’éléments : 48
    • Gamme de fréquences : 7 à 3 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    C10-4ec Sonde convexe large bande

    C10-4ec

    • Technologie : large bande
    • Nombre d’éléments : 128
    • Gamme de fréquences : 10 à 4 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    L18-5 Sonde linéaire large bande

    L18-5

    • Technologie : large bande
    • Nombre d’éléments : 288
    • Gamme de fréquences : 18 à 5 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    S4-2 Sonde sectorielle large bande

    S4-2

    • Technologie : large bande
    • Nombre d’éléments : 80
    • Gamme de fréquences : 4 à 2 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    L12-4 Sonde linéaire large bande

    L12-4

    • Technologie : large bande
    • Nombre d’éléments : 128
    • Gamme de fréquences : 12 à 4 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    VL13-5 Sonde volumique linéaire large bande

    VL13-5

    • Technologie : large bande
    • Nombre d’éléments : 192
    • Gamme de fréquences : 13 à 5 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    C9-4v Sonde convexe large bande

    C9-4v

    • Technologie : large bande
    • Nombre d’éléments : 128
    • Gamme de fréquences : 9 à 4 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    L12-3 Sonde linéaire large bande

    L12-3

    • Technologie : large bande
    • Nombre d’éléments : 160
    • Gamme de fréquences : 12 à 3 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    C9-2 Sonde convexe large bande équipée de la technologie de cristal PureWave

    C9-2

    • Technologie : large bande, PureWave
    • Nombre d’éléments : 192
    • Gamme de fréquences : 9 à 2 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    L10-4lap Sonde linéaire

    L10-4lap

    • Technologie : -
    • Nombre d’éléments : 128
    • Gamme de fréquences : 10 à 4 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    C5-2 USB Sonde convexe

    C5-2 USB

    • Technologie : large bande
    • Nombre d’éléments : 128
    • Gamme de fréquences : 5 à 2 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    C10-3v Sonde convexe large bande équipée de la technologie de cristal PureWave

    C10-3v

    • Technologie : large bande, PureWave
    • Nombre d’éléments : 128
    • Gamme de fréquences : 10 à 3 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    C5-1 Sonde convexe large bande équipée de la technologie de cristal PureWave

    C5-1

    • Technologie : Large bande
    • Nombre d’éléments: 160
    • Gamme de fréquences: 5 à 1 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    C6-2 Sonde convexe large bande

    C6-2

    • Technologie : large bande
    • Nombre d’éléments : 128
    • Gamme de fréquences : 6 à 2 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    S12-4 Sonde sectorielle

    S12-4

    • Technologie : -
    • Nombre d’éléments : 96
    • Gamme de fréquences : 12 à 4 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    S4-1 Sonde sectorielle large bande

    S4-1

    • Technologie : large bande
    • Nombre d’éléments : -
    • Gamme de fréquences : 4 à 1 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    L15-7io Sonde linéaire compacte “club de golf” large bande

    L15-7io

    • Technologie : large bande, lentille acoustique d’imagerie exclusive à la surface de la sonde
    • Nombre d’éléments : 128
    • Gamme de fréquences : 15 à 7 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    V6-2 Sonde volumique convexe large bande

    V6-2

    • Technologie : large bande
    • Nombre d’éléments : 192
    • Gamme de fréquences : 6 à 2 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    L12-5 50 mm Sonde linéaire

    L12-5 50 mm

    • Technologie : -
    • Nombre d’éléments : 256
    • Gamme de fréquences : 12 à 5 MHz
    Afficher le produit
  •  
    C8-5 Sonde convexe large bande

    C8-5

    • Technologie : large bande
    • Nombre d’éléments : 128
    • Gamme de fréquences : 8 à 5 MHz
    Afficher le produit
