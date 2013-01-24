Page d'accueil
Advancing breast imaging clinical decisions

Philips is dedicated to improving lives through meaningful innovation. Our breast imaging solutions offer superb image quality and robust diagnostic tools, so you can offer your patients a definitive diagnosis.

Mammographie

Every year, approximately 1.4 million women are diagnosed with breast cancer. The cure lies in innovation.

Ground-breaking research and technological development can change the world when it comes to early diagnoses, treatment and prevention*.

Learn more about our breast imaging solutions
As a leader in diagnostic solutions for breast care, Philips offers advanced imaging for mammography, ultrasound, MR, and PET/CT, supported by leading-edge information management.

When mammography Indicates a need for further testing, our portfolio of breast ultrasound imaging solutions is up to the task. Phillips understands that breast cancer presents differently in different women. New studies and guidelines suggest a multimodality approach for comprehensive screening, diagnosis and management.

Using the breast care cycle as our lens, our solutions solve challenges that patients and clinicians tell us they encounter every day. By looking at each stage of care and the transitions between them. Philips gains a deeper understanding of the progression of women's conditions and opens up real opportunities to improve care, reduce costs and, at our collective best, save lives.

White Papers


Read the nSIGHT Imaging white paper

Exploring the value of EPIQ premium ultrasound 

