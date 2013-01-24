Page d'accueil
Optimiser la prise en charge en unité d'Hospitalisation Conventionnelle  

Solutions General Care*

Prendre soins de nos patients, mais aussi de nos soignants

L’unité d’hospitalisation conventionnelle englobe un large recrutement de patients. Certains d’entre eux sont à risque et peuvent voire leur état se détériorer de façon très rapide et inattendue. Le faible ratios infirmière/patient rend le travail de vos équipes de plus en plus difficile.


En tenant compte de vos besoins et des objectifs de votre organisation, Philips peut vous proposer des solutions pour vous aider à surmonter vos défis du quotidien.

Détérioration patient inattendue

Détérioration patient inattendue

Evènements indésirables non détectés

Evènements indésirables non détectés

Arrêt cardiaque, sepsis et détresses respiratoire

Arrêt cardiaque, sepsis et détresse respiratoire

Interventions tardives ou inefficaces

Interventions tardives ou inefficaces

Un besoin de changement bien réel en unité d’hospitalisation conventionnelle

Décès dus à des erreurs

440,000

décès dus à des erreurs médicales évitables chaque année aux États-Unis.1
Des hospitalisations

8% à 12%

des hospitalisations font l'objet d'erreurs médicales et d'événements indésirables liés aux soins de santé.2
3x Augmentation

3x Augmentation

de la mortalité à 30 jours pour les patients qui développent des signes vitaux anormaux.3
De tous les décès

85%

des décès surviennent en dehors de l‘unité de soins intensifs, dans l’unité d’hospitalisation conventionnelle.4
Infection icon

70% moins

de risques d’infections nosocomiales en milieu hospitalier, lorsque les équipes sont au courant des risques d’infection en avance et prennent les mesures nécessaires pour les anticiper.7
Heart rate icon

66%

des patients victimes d'un arrêt cardiaque présentent des signes précurseurs  jusqu'à 6 heures avant l'arrêt, mais les médecins ne sont informés que dans 25 % des cas.6

Une solution globale pensée pour répondre à vos besoins

Philips vous propose un large portefeuille personnalisable de produits, logiciels, technologies ainsi que des équipes dédiées, pour vous aider à construire, gérer et optimiser une solution efficace permettant de détecter et répondre précocement à la détérioration des patients en dehors de l’unité de soins intensifs.

Evaluer

Vous donner une vue à 360 degrés de vos soins cliniques, de votre flux patient et de vos besoins technologiques.

Acquérir

Collecter les données de chevet et les données mobiles, à partager avec notre moteur d'analyse prédictive et votre DPI.

Analyser

Disposer d’informations cliniques exploitables, par le biais d'outils de prise en charge personnalisables et de calculs de scores d'alerte précoce automatisés.

Agir

En tant que partenaires dans la gestion des changements cliniques, nous vous aidons à adopter, planifier et gouverner afin que vous puissiez atteindre vos objectifs organisationnels.

Détecter et réagir à la détérioration précocément

Un moniteur de surveillance ponctuelle
Un moniteur de surveillance ponctuelle qui allie fiabilité et fonctionnalité, afin de fournir aux cliniciens les informations dont ils ont besoin, en toute simplicité.
Un biocapteur portatif
Un biocapteur portatif doté d'une technologie sans fil, permettant une totale transmission des données tout en offrant aux patients plus de mobilité et de liberté.
Un système automatisée
Un système automatisé de notification d'alerte précoce pour aider les prestataires de soins à identifier les signes précurseurs de dégradation de la santé des patients afin d’ intervenir rapidement.
Logiciel de gestion des notifications d'événements
Logiciel de gestion des notifications d'événements fournissant une vue unifiée de l'état de santé de chaque patient où que vous soyez, depuis un smartphone ou une tablette.
Solutions intégrées de connectivité DPI/AST
Solutions intégrées de connectivité DPI/AST s’intégrant à votre infrastructure hospitalière et conçues pour prendre en charge des dossiers médicaux complets.
Des services et un soutien cliniques adaptés
Des services et un soutien cliniques adaptés aux objectifs de votre organisation, ainsi qu’un accompagnement dans la gestion du changement afin d’ améliorer la prise en charge des patients et le flux de travail du personnel.

Aller plus loin…

Score EWS et interventions d’urgence en cas de détérioration clinique  

En savoir plus sur les bénéfices

Pourquoi mesurer la respiration ?

Découvrez comment la respiration peut être un indicateur de détection précoce de la détérioration patient

*General Care = Unité d'hospitalisation conventionnelle.

