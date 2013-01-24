Le logiciel Pinnacle³ 16.2 intègre de nouvelles fonctionnalités importantes, telles que l’importation DICOM, une connectivité OIS avancée et l’intégration de la fonction Auto-Planning à Sun Nuclear PlanIQ™.
PlanIQ est une marque commerciale de Sun Nuclear Corporation. Tous droits réservés.
Le système Philips Pinnacle3 Radiation Therapy System est un dispositif médical de classe IIb fabriqué par Philips et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l'organisme notifié BSI Product Services 0086. Il est destiné à la planification de traitement de radiothérapie externe. Les actes de radiothérapie sont pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation. Novembre 2018
Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.
