Le compresseur pédiatrique Sami le phoque de Philips Respironics plaît aux enfants, aux parents et aux professionnels de santé, et il facilite l’observance du traitement par aérosol. Il est combiné à nos nébuliseurs SideStream très performants.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
*Données disponibles auprès de Philips Respironics
Mentions légales :
Sami the Seal est un système de nébulisation à compresseur à air alimenté sur secteur qui procure une source d’air comprimée à des fins médicales. Il doit être utilisé avec un nébuliseur pneumatique qui produit des particules de médicaments sous forme d’aérosol pour l’inhalothérapie des patients (enfants et adultes). Ce dispositif médical de classe IIa est un produit de santé réglementé, qui porte, au titre de cette réglementation, le marquage CE. Lire attentivement le manuel de l’utilisateur fourni avec le dispositif, pour une utilisation en toute sécurité.
Fabricant : Respironics Respiratory Drug Delivery (UK) Ltd - Chichester Business Park - City Fields Way - Tangmere - Chichester - PO20 2FT - UK
Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.
