eJESFC 2021
Médecin avec la machine

Retrouvez les sessions pour découvrir ou redécouvrir les partages de vos pairs aux eJESFC. L’atelier-débat ainsi que les tutoriels du training-center sont disponibles ici.

Nous restons à l'écoute de vos suggestions et aurons, par ailleurs, plaisir à vous accueillir lors de nos prochains webinaires.

> Voir nos webinaires

Tony Antunes, Responsable Marketing Ultrasons​

Atelier débat

Les dernières avancées technologiques et cliniques en imagerie cardiovasculaire ​


Avec les Drs A. Pasquet L. Soulat-Dufour J. Ternacle

9 tutoriels encore disponibles !

Les techniques échographiques pour la prise en charge des patients sous chimio.
Dr F. Delelis, Lomme

Etude des valvulopathies en échographie 4D – Valve tricuspide​
Dr J.Dreyfus, Saint-Denis

Etude des valvulopathies en échographie 4D – Valve Mitrale​
Dr A.Quessard, Bordeaux

Sélection de patients pour le traitement d’IM fonctionnelle par clip mitral​
Dr C.Diakov, Paris

Atelier d’échographie Doppler vasculaire avec démo en direct sur modèle​
Dr S. Kownator, Thionville

L'étude du Ventricule Droit
Dr V.Ciobotaru, Nîmes

Brochure sur l’AutoStrain
Brochure sur l’Affini CVx​
Brochure sur l’EPIQ CVx
Brochure sur Lumify
Les échographes cardiovasculaires Philips offrent des fonctionnalités pensées pour vous aider à améliorer la qualité des soins et des processus de travail au sein de vos services de cardiologie. cardiologie, ce qui vous permet de prodiguer des soins de qualité à chaque patient.​

> Voir nos solutions pour la cardiologie

