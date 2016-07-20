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SHE3900WT/00
Basses riches
Beaux et confortables, ces écouteurs intra-auriculaires haut de gamme produisent d'excellentes basses. Les haut-parleurs efficaces génèrent un son puissant. Les tubes ovales sont fournis avec 3 tailles d'embout, pour un maintien optimal et des basses profondes. Les coques métallisées sous vide sont épurées et élégantes.
Blanche
Les embouts sont livrés en 3 tailles : petite, moyenne et grande - pour un ajustement parfait.
4.2
sur 5
5
Avis
80%
recommandent ce produit
Dennis16
20/07/2016
Deutschland
Einfach nur Super
Diese Kopfhörer haben einen satten, klaren Bass und Sound. Ich habe sie bereits das zweite mal gekauft, da ich das erste Paar verloren habe, jedoch war es das aufjedenfall wert. Jedoch könnte das Kabel vieleicht ein Ticken kreativer sein
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit SHE3900BK In-Ear-Kopfhörer
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit SHE3900BK In-Ear-Kopfhörer
Matrese
19/08/2015
United Kingdom
Acheteur vérifié
A good example of a decent headphone.
This product is mainly useful for the jack so it can be used in most electronic items in order to play music. Decibel level no problem and can also be used as a hands free on most smartphones. So, in conclusion, does a great job of letting you play your music and also has lasted for over two years in my case.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit SHE3900WT In-Ear Headphones
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit SHE3900WT In-Ear Headphones
Kaki
25/09/2014
Deutschland
Die besten kleinsten Kopfhörer
Hallo, ich habe diese Kopfhörer seit mittlerweile 4 Jahren und sie funktionieren immernoch einwandfrei. Leider habe ich neulich den rechten Kopfhörer abgerissen, aber das macht gar nichts, denn der linke Kopfhörer läuft immernoch problemlos weiter :-) Alle Daumen hoch. Diese Kopfhörer sind schön klein, dezent, unauffällig, sitzen perfekt und haben einen fantastischen Klang.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit SHE3900BK In-Ear-Kopfhörer
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit SHE3900BK In-Ear-Kopfhörer