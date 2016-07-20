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Arrêté

Écouteurs intra-auriculaires

SHE3900WT/00

4.2

| (5) Avis | 80% recommandent ce produit

Basses riches

Beaux et confortables, ces écouteurs intra-auriculaires haut de gamme produisent d'excellentes basses. Les haut-parleurs efficaces génèrent un son puissant. Les tubes ovales sont fournis avec 3 tailles d'embout, pour un maintien optimal et des basses profondes. Les coques métallisées sous vide sont épurées et élégantes.

Voir tous les avantages

Un meilleur son pour la musique grâce au tube acoustique ovale

Basses riches

  • Blanche

La conception tube ovale bloque les bruits de fond et fournit des basses profondes.

Embouts en silicone doux en 3 tailles pour un confort optimal.

Embouts en silicone doux en 3 tailles pour un confort optimal.

Les embouts sont livrés en 3 tailles : petite, moyenne et grande - pour un ajustement parfait.

Son tube acoustique ergonomique ovale assure un confort et un ajustement optimal

Spécificités Techniques

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Consulter la FAQ, les modes d'emploi, les informations de sécurité et les conseils

Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

4.2

sur 5

5

Avis

80%

recommandent ce produit

4
3
2

20/07/2016

Deutschland

Deutschland

Einfach nur Super

Diese Kopfhörer haben einen satten, klaren Bass und Sound. Ich habe sie bereits das zweite mal gekauft, da ich das erste Paar verloren habe, jedoch war es das aufjedenfall wert. Jedoch könnte das Kabel vieleicht ein Ticken kreativer sein

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SHE3900BK In-Ear-Kopfhörer

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SHE3900BK In-Ear-Kopfhörer

19/08/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Acheteur vérifié

A good example of a decent headphone.

This product is mainly useful for the jack so it can be used in most electronic items in order to play music. Decibel level no problem and can also be used as a hands free on most smartphones. So, in conclusion, does a great job of letting you play your music and also has lasted for over two years in my case.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SHE3900WT In-Ear Headphones

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SHE3900WT In-Ear Headphones

25/09/2014

Deutschland

Deutschland

Die besten kleinsten Kopfhörer

Hallo, ich habe diese Kopfhörer seit mittlerweile 4 Jahren und sie funktionieren immernoch einwandfrei. Leider habe ich neulich den rechten Kopfhörer abgerissen, aber das macht gar nichts, denn der linke Kopfhörer läuft immernoch problemlos weiter :-) Alle Daumen hoch. Diese Kopfhörer sind schön klein, dezent, unauffällig, sitzen perfekt und haben einen fantastischen Klang.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SHE3900BK In-Ear-Kopfhörer

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SHE3900BK In-Ear-Kopfhörer

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