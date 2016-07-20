Hello Eva! Thanks for writing this review. I am really sorry to hear that your headphones have started to act this way. Under such circumstances it is always best to get in touch with your local support center and explain what has occurred. There one of our representatives will verify the date of purchase and see how to proceed. You will find all the methods you can get in touch with them here: www.philips.co.uk/c-w/support-home/support-contact-page.html under “Philips Fidelio, Home Cinema Sound, Home Audio, Home Video, Headphones, App-enabled products, In-car entertainment”. Many regards, Philips Webcare - Katerina