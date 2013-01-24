Termes recherchés
Using the right type of water helps prolong your Philips garment steamer or steam iron's lifespan. Please read on to learn some tips and tricks.
Water type to use
Your Philips steam generator iron has been designed to be used with tap water. However, if you live in an area with hard water, fast scale build-up may occur.
Therefore, to prolong the lifespan of your iron or steamer it is recommended to use distilled or demineralised water (50% demineralised water mixed with tap water could be used too).
Please do not use perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals as they may cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your steam iron.
To perfume your clothes we recommend you choosing one of the following options:
• Using perfumed washing softener
• Using essential oils (aromas) during washing
• Spraying perfumed water after ironing
Descaling your Philips steam iron, steam generator iron or garment steamer helps keep the appliance in optimal condition.
The descaling process depends on your product and series. Please find here all descaling information for your Philips Steam Iron or Steamer
It is very easy to clean your Philips Steam Generator Iron's water tank. Please read the instructions below.
Cleaning the water tank of your iron
Follow the steps below to clean the water tank of your Philips Steam Generator Iron:
1) Fill the water tank halfway with warm water and shake it carefully.
2) Empty it and rinse well with fresh water (do not use detergent).
Note: Algae can form when water remains in your iron’s tank for a long time. Emptying your Philips Steam Generator Iron's water tank regularly will prevent the formation of algae or residue.