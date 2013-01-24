  • 30 Retour gratuit

  • Livraison gratuite dès 20€ d’achat

  • Livraison gratuite dès 20€ d’achat

Page d'accueil
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Termes recherchés

1
0

Panier

Votre panier ne contient aucun élément.

    Cafetière filtre Philips

    Parce que le café c'est la vie

     
    Pour de nombreux amateurs de café, le café filtre classique reste un favori. Avec les machines à café filtre Philips, vous pouvez profiter de tous vos moments café.
    Drip filter coffee machines from Philips

    Découvrez les machines à café filtre Philips

    Philips Grind & Brew

    Grind & Brew


    Broyeur intégré pour un café fraîchement moulu

    Savourez un excellent café préparé à partir de grains fraîchement moulus grâce au broyeur intégré. 
    Découvrez plus ›
    Philips Eco Conscious Edition

    Eco Conscious Edition


    Conception durable
    Conçue de manière durable avec des plastiques 100 % biosourcés*.
    Découvrez plus ›
    * Plastique PP provenant de sources certifiées biodégradables, sur la base d’un bilan de matière.
    Philips Café Gourmet

    Café Gourmet


    Technologie Boil and Brew
    Technologie d'infusion unique pour un café intense et un arôme riche
    Découvrez plus ›
    Philips Café Gaia

    Café Gaia


    Un café chaud et délicieux
    La verseuse isotherme conserve tous les arômes et maintient la température
    Découvrez plus ›
    Voir tous les produits
    Garantie du produit Garantie 2 ans

    Garantie du produit

    Garantie 2 ans
    à partir de la date d'achat

    Une tasse de café parfaite avec les machines à café filtre Philips

    Efficient wrinkle removal

    Un café parfaitement infusé

    Machine à café filtre qui donne un café au goût intense.
    OptimalTEMP technology

    Café filtre savoureux

    Les saveurs et les arômes parfumés sont extraits du café moulu, grâce à la température d'infusion optimale.
    No temperature settings

    Système stop-gouttes

    Le système stop-gouttes vous permet de vous servir une tasse de café avant la fin du cycle complet de préparation.
    Effortless ironing

    Arrêt automatique

    La cafetière s'éteint automatiquement pour plus de sécurité et d'économie d'énergie.
    Philips Drip Filter Coffee Machine
    nfuser une tasse de café parfaite à chaque fois.

    Préparez une tasse de café parfaite

    à chaque fois.


    Il est facile de savourer le goût d'un excellent café tous les jours avec les machines à café filtre de Philips. La tasse de café parfaite est préparée selon votre goût. Savourez un délicieux café, à tout moment, où que vous soyez.
    Pour tous les amateurs de L profond

    Pour tous les

    amateurs de café


    Savourez un café savoureux tous les jours. La machine à café filtre de Philips est destinée aux amateurs de café. Préparez une verseuse de café pour plusieurs personnes ou rien que pour vous.
    Une façon simple de faire du café. Infusez votre café moulu préféré

    Une façon simple de faire du café.

    Infusez votre café moulu préféré


    L'eau chaude passe à travers le filtre et coule dans la verseuse et vous permet d'obtenir un café au goût chaud et intense. Le café fraîchement infusé reste chaud grâce à la plaque chauffante.
    Appréciez la saveur aromatique du café fraîchement préparé.

    Appréciez un café fraîchement infusé riche en arômes


    Notre système de filtre extrait les saveurs de votre café moulu, vous offrant un café délicieux et parfumé à chaque fois.

    Trouvez la meilleure machine à café filtre pour vous.

    Voir tous les produits
    Descale your product

    Détartrer le produit ›
    Accessories to Philips Garment Care

    Trouver des accessoires ›

    En savoir plus sur les cafetières filtre

    Get answers to the most frequently asked questions
    What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Generator Iron?

    Using the right type of water helps prolong your Philips garment steamer or steam iron's lifespan. Please read on to learn some tips and tricks.

     

    Water type to use

    Your Philips steam generator iron has been designed to be used with tap water. However, if you live in an area with hard water, fast scale build-up may occur.
     

    Therefore, to prolong the lifespan of your iron or steamer it is recommended to use distilled or demineralised water (50% demineralised water mixed with tap water could be used too).
     

    Please do not use perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals as they may cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your steam iron.
     

    To perfume your clothes we recommend you choosing one of the following options:

    • Using perfumed washing softener
    • Using essential oils (aromas) during washing
    • Spraying perfumed water after ironing
    How to descale my Philips Steam Generator Iron?

    Descaling your Philips steam iron, steam generator iron or garment steamer helps keep the appliance in optimal condition.
     

    The descaling process depends on your product and series. Please find here all descaling information for your Philips Steam Iron or Steamer
    How to clean the water tank of my Philips Steam Generator Iron?

    It is very easy to clean your Philips Steam Generator Iron's water tank. Please read the instructions below.
     

    Cleaning the water tank of your iron

    Follow the steps below to clean the water tank of your Philips Steam Generator Iron:

    1) Fill the water tank halfway with warm water and shake it carefully.

    2) Empty it and rinse well with fresh water (do not use detergent).

    Note: Algae can form when water remains in your iron’s tank for a long time. Emptying your Philips Steam Generator Iron's water tank regularly will prevent the formation of algae or residue.
    Consultez nos conseils et articles
    Lire d'autres articles
    Philips support is here, contact

    Vous avez besoin d'aide ?

    Termes recherchés

    Où trouver la référence du produit ?

    Découvrir plus

    Abonnez-vous à notre newsletter

    * Champ requis

    Des offres exclusives et un accès anticipé aux promotions

    Des informations sur nos innovations Philips 

    Des conseils pour un mode de vie sain

    *
    *

    Qu'est-ce que cela signifie?

    En cliquant sur le lien, vous quitterez le site Web officiel de Royal Philips Healthcare (« Philips »). Tous les liens vers des sites Web tiers pouvant apparaître sur ce site sont fournis uniquement pour votre commodité et ne représentent en aucun cas une affiliation ou une approbation des informations fournies sur ces sites Web liés. Philips ne fait aucune déclaration ou garantie d'aucune sorte concernant les sites Web tiers ou les informations qu'ils contiennent.

    Je comprends
    Haut de page

    Paiements

    Nous acceptons les modes de paiement suivants:
    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method
    PayPal - payment method
    American Express - payment method

    À propos de nous

    Foire aux questions
    Conditions générales
    Rechercher la commande
    Retours
    À propos de Philips
    Contactez-nous

    Notre site s'affiche mieux sur la dernière version d'Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome ou Firefox.