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  • Un seul système, plusieurs options
  • Un seul système, plusieurs options
  • Un seul système, plusieurs options
  • Un seul système, plusieurs options

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Philips Avent VIASystème de conservation pour purées

SCF613/20

4.7
| (15) Avis | 100% recommandent ce produit
Un seul système, plusieurs options
Le set de pots VIA est un système de conservation miltifonctionnel, qui vous fait gagner de la place. Il est conçu pour évoluer avec votre bébé. Les pots VIA sont parfaits pour conserver et transporter les délicieux plats faits maison.
Voir tous les avantages
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

La marque la plus recommandée par les mamans du monde entier1

Système de conservation sans BPA (Bisphénol A)

Un seul système, plusieurs options

Facile à organiser

Facile à organiser

Ecrivez directement dessus pour un meilleur suivi des dates et des contenus

Système avec couvercles vissables hermétiques

Système avec couvercles vissables hermétiques

Pour conserver et transporter en toute sécurité

Parfait pour les déplacements

Parfait pour les déplacements

Idéal pour la conservation et le transport

Spécificités Techniques

Rechercher de l'assistance pour ce produit

Consulter la FAQ, les modes d'emploi, les informations de sécurité et les conseils

Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

4.7

sur 5

15

Avis

100%

recommandent ce produit

2
1

21/08/2015

Österreich

Österreich

Acheteur vérifié

wirklich tolle Behälter

Ich verwende die Becher von Philipps nicht nur für Brei, sondern für alle anderen Snacks für mein Kind. Lassen sich optimal einfrieren und in der Waschmaschine waschen. Gerne wieder!

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit VIA SCF613/20 Set für Babynahrung

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit VIA SCF613/20 Set für Babynahrung

16/06/2013

Nederland

Nederland

avent bewaarbekers

het is ideaal om hier fruit warm eten En borstvoeding in te bewaren. het past makkelijk in de flessenWarmer

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit VIA SCF613/20 Set voor babyvoeding

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit VIA SCF613/20 Set voor babyvoeding

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent for weaning

Love this product. Sturdy, no leaks and good portion sizes. Versatile - can be put in freezer, dishwasher, micro. Plus small cups fit perfectly in my Beaba babycook when I want to defrost food. Love them!

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set

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Mentions légales

  1. Résultats basés sur une enquête de satisfaction en ligne menée à l'échelle mondiale en 2023 auprès de 10 109 utilisatrices de marques et produits de puériculture. 