Une radiologie intelligente

Radiologie
Exploiter des indicateurs pertinents pour améliorer 
la performance.

Professionnels de radiologie : 

Comment votre service deviendra-t-il plus intégré pour améliorer la prise en charge de vos patients ?

Efficacité axée sur les données

Amélioration des processus de travail, de la capacité de prise en charge des patients et de la planification grâce à des solutions informatiques en radiologie à l’hôpital pour enfants de Phoenix.
Découvrez comment la numérisation contribue à la réduction des coûts opérationnels en tirant plus parti des processus d’imagerie diagnostique.

Utilisation de l’intelligence artificielle pour atteindre vos objectifs opérationnels et cliniques


Pour les directeurs des établissements de santé, l’objectif d’efficacité opérationnelle va de pair avec la pression de mieux exploiter les énormes volumes de données qu’ils collectent à l’échelle de l’établissement.
Découvrez le rôle de plus en plus important de l’intelligence artificielle en radiologie

Champs d’action clés
pour démontrer la qualité :

Prenez le contrôle de la transformation en radiologie au sein de votre système de santé. Découvrez des stratégies et des opportunités pour trouver un équilibre dans vos priorités quotidiennes (opérationnelles, financières et technologiques), tout en améliorant les résultats de traitement.
Améliorez la satisfaction de vos patients et de votre personnel
Moins de surmenage au sein du personnel, plus de satisfaction des patients
Intégrez des données pour stimuler l’efficacité et la productivité
Interopérabilité au sein de votre centre d’imagerie
Améliorez la fiabilité du diagnostic pour obtenir de meilleurs résultats de traitement
Plus d’informations cliniques grâce à des technologies avancées
Vers une gestion des pratiques radiologiques axée sur les données
Empruntez la voie de la réussite dans un paysage de remboursement en évolution
Un affichage des systèmes axé sur la valorisation des patients au-delà des images

Démontrez les bénéfices qu’apporte la radiologie à votre système de santé en adoptant une vision globale de l’ensemble de vos services d’imagerie. Identifiez et surmontez les interdépendances des équipements et de la technologie, mais aussi de votre personnel et des patients que vous prenez en charge – à chaque étape de leur parcours. Une fois le potentiel de la radiologie appréhendé comme une expérience totalement intégrée et interconnectée qui décompose les silos, relie les données et permet de poser le bon diagnostic et de prendre les bonnes décisions thérapeutiques dès la première fois, une qualité optimale est fournie. 

Notre approche de la radiologie consiste à collaborer avec vous afin de résoudre vos problèmes, grâce à l’innovation et à des conseils d’experts.

Préparation : accompagnez vos patients dès le départ
Pour de nombreux patients, passer un examen d’imagerie s’avère intimidant, voire effrayant. L’expérience de vos patients allie confort et sérénité grâce à des systèmes dont la conception est centrée sur eux.
Acquisition des images : des examens cohérents et des patients à l’aise
Le fait que le patient effectue moins de mouvements, puisqu’il est plus à l’aise, peut avoir des conséquences directes sur la réduction du nombre de réacquisitions. Pour le personnel derrière les images, nos protocoles personnalisables et nos applications intelligentes aident à réduire la variabilité pour fournir la bonne image dès la première acquisition.
Interprétation : des données et des images mises en contexte
Obtenir la bonne image est un début, mais un diagnostic fiable s’acquiert grâce à un accès aux bonnes données cliniques, accompagnées de sens et de contexte. L’intelligence artificielle et l’apprentissage approfondi sont intégrés à nos applications cliniques, simplifiant ainsi la prise de décision clinique et la planification du traitement.
Performances et suivi : améliorez continuellement la prise en charge
Avec des résultats de traitement intrinsèquement liés à votre productivité et à vos performances financières, il est essentiel d’assurer l’amélioration continue du fonctionnement de votre service. Nous fournissons en temps réel des tableaux de bord comprenant des indicateurs sur l’utilisation, la dose de rayonnement ainsi que d’autres informations pour l’optimisation continue des performances.
Traitement : aller au-delà des diagnostics pour simplifier le traitement
L’imagerie avancée présente un fort potentiel de nouvelles possibilités thérapeutiques ; non seulement dans la planification et la simulation de traitement pour les patients en radio-oncologie, mais également dans le soutien des spécialistes interventionnels avec des procédures d’imagerie interventionnelle.
Création de rapports : partage d’informations entre les lieux et les personnes
Les pressions liées à l’efficacité nécessitent une communication simple et flexible entre toutes les parties impliquées dans le diagnostic et le plan de traitement du patient. Fournir l’accès aux mêmes examens à partir de n’importe quelle station de travail, à l’intérieur et à l’extérieur de l’hôpital, simplifie la collaboration et le suivi.

Témoignages clients en radiologie

À l’hôpital pour enfants de Phoenix, les limites en radiologie pédiatrique sont repoussées

Une voie plus rapide, plus intelligente et plus simple vers un diagnostic fiable

Découvrez notre nouvelle gamme IRM

Des partenariats créés.
Des obstacles éliminés.


Nous collaborons avec des systèmes de santé pour aider à stimuler l’innovation, soutenir leurs objectifs financiers et opérationnels, et permettre leur transformation dans une ère axée sur la qualité. Cette collaboration entraîne une excellence opérationnelle ainsi qu’une prise en charge plus connectée, prédictive et personnalisée.

 

 

Découvrez comment nous faisons facilement le lien entre les personnes, les technologies et les données pour contribuer à la transformation dans le domaine de la santé

