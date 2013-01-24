Nous collaborons avec des systèmes de santé pour aider à stimuler l’innovation, soutenir leurs objectifs financiers et opérationnels, et permettre leur transformation dans une ère axée sur la qualité. Cette collaboration entraîne une excellence opérationnelle ainsi qu’une prise en charge plus connectée, prédictive et personnalisée.
Découvrez comment nous faisons facilement le lien entre les personnes, les technologies et les données pour contribuer à la transformation dans le domaine de la santé
