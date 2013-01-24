Home
Sudden Cardiac Arrest is a leading cause of death worldwide.

AED at a soccer field

True

False

It is better to wait for the professionals to help a victim of sudden cardiac arrest.

Professional at work

True

False

CPR alone is enough to treat a victim of Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

Lifeguards using AED

True

False

A bystander could accidentally hurt someone by using an AED.

A team instructed on AED

True

False

AEDs are hard to use.

Woman doing yoga

True

False

Sudden Cardiac Arrest

The answer is: True


7M+ lives are claimed by sudden cardiac arrest worldwide each year. ~300,000 in the U.S.

 

Sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death among adults over 40 in the U.S.

 

Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, at anytime, anywhere.

 

Sources: Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics—2015 Update, Dariush Mozaffarian; et. al, American Heart Association, September 16, 2016.

Global public health problem of sudden cardiac death, Rahul Mehra, National Center for Biotechnology Information, September 16, 2016.

Next question

The answer is: False


For every minute that passes without CPR and defibrillation, a victim’s chance of survival decreases by 7%-10%.

 

After 10 minutes, very few sudden cardiac arrest victims survive

 

On average, EMS teams in the U.S. take 6 - 12 minutes to arrive on the scene of a SCA.

 

Sources: CPR Facts and Stats, American Heart Association, September 16, 2016 8.

Cardiac Arrest vs Heart Attack, American Heart Association, September 16, 2016

Next question

The answer is: False


CPR may extend a victim’s life temporarily, but it alone cannot save the majority of sudden cardiac arrest victims.

 

Source: Response to Cardiac Arrest and Selected Life-Threatening Medical Emergencies, Mary Fran Hazinski; et al, American Heart Association, September 16, 2016.

Next question
Immediate defibrillation

The answer is: False


You can only help – The AED will not shock someone unless it detects a shockable rhythm.
 

Without a shock from a defibrillator to restore a normal heart rhythm, a sudden cardiac arrest victim has a low survival rate.

 

Source: AHA Releases 2015 Heart and Stroke Statistics, Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation, September 16, 2016.

Next question

The answer is: False


AEDs are very simple to use and guide non-professional responders through placing pads and delivering a shock.
Finish quiz

