The answer is:



7M+ lives are claimed by sudden cardiac arrest worldwide each year. ~300,000 in the U.S.

Sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death among adults over 40 in the U.S.

Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, at anytime, anywhere.

Sources: Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics—2015 Update, Dariush Mozaffarian; et. al, American Heart Association, September 16, 2016.



Global public health problem of sudden cardiac death, Rahul Mehra, National Center for Biotechnology Information, September 16, 2016.