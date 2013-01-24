Page d'accueil
Nouveau scanner Philips Spectral CT 7500

Plus qu'un scanner.
Ce sont des données spectrales sans compromis.

Le nouveau scanner Spectral CT 7500 dispose de données spectrales toujours actives et permet un diagnostic de précision pour des examens à faible dose de produit de contraste, sans surcoût dosimétrique.
C'est le scanner spectral que vous attendiez.

Grâce aux progrès de l'imagerie cardiaque et aux acquisitions sans compromis , le scanner Spectral CT 7500 permet une imagerie de haute qualité dès la première acquisition.
Plus qu'un scanner.
C'est l'avenir.

Un flux de travail simple avec des résultats spectraux 100% du temps
Le spectral est toujours actif, de sorte que chaque acquisition offre à la fois des résultats conventionnels et des résultats 100% spectraux.
Photo of clinician setting up a scan at the CT scanner’s gantry, with the patient on the CT system’s patient table
Plus de types de patients
Développez les capacités en matière de cardiologie et d'urgences/traumatologie et ouvrez de nouvelles possibilités pour les procédures interventionnelles et de radio-oncologie.
Diagnostic rapide
Les examens de routine réalisés avec le scanner à détection spectrale ont démontré une réduction du temps de diagnostic de 34%.*

Explorez le scanner Spectral CT 7500

Faites un tour…cliquez sur les cercles bleus pour découvrir certains éléments qui rendent le Spectral CT 7500 unique.
    Imagerie cardiaque avancée

    Développez et améliorez vos capacités cardiaques grâce à une large couverture. Réduisez l'effet de blooming du calcium dans les artères coronaires.

    Image CT conventionel CT (gauche)  Image CT à détection spectrale (droite)

    Découvrez toute la différence apportée par le scanner à détection spectrale

    Désormais, il est possible de combiner facilement le "où sont les choses" apporté par l'imagerie conventionnelle avec le "ce que sont les choses" révélé par les données de la détection spectrale. Les couches de données spectrales améliorent la caractérisation et la visualisation des tissus, et peuvent réduire la nécessité d'un examen de seconde intention.
    Vous pensiez tout savoir sur le spectral ? Détrompez-vous.

    La vérité sur le scanner spectral pourrait vous surprendre. Découvrez les six principales idées reçues et la véritable histoire du scanner à détection spectrale.
    Découvrez ce que le scanner Spectral CT 7500 peut apporter à votre établissement.

    Contactez un spécialiste pour savoir si le scanner à détection spectrale vous convient.
    Nous contacter

    *Impact économique de l'IQon pour les patients souffrant d'insuffisance rénale. Livre blanc. Philips.
    Le scanner Spectral CT 7500 est un dispositif médical de classe IIb fabriqué par Philips et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisé par l’organisme notifié TUV Rheinland CE0197. Il est destiné au diagnostic médical par imagerie tomodensitométrique. Les actes diagnostiques sont pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation. Mai 2021

