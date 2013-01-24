Page d'accueil
Xper Flex Cardio Solution cardiovasculaire

Xper Flex Cardio Avec Flex Cardio

Solution cardiovasculaire

Xper Information Management (Xper IM) rationalise vos processus de travail en intégrant des fonctions cliniques, système et administratives, afin que vous puissiez accéder aux informations à n’importe quel moment, où que vous soyez.

Caractéristiques
Amélioration des flux de travail et de la prise en charge des patients

Le système Xper Information Management (Xper IM) est conçu pour optimiser les flux de travail afin que les formalités administratives ne nuisent pas à la prise en charge des patients. Il regroupe les données obtenues avant, pendant et après les procédures, renseigne le rapport de cardiologie final avec les données patient et s’interface avec le SIH, le PACS et le DPI afin de créer des dossiers patient intégrés et éviter la saisie de données redondantes. Si vous le souhaitez, vous pouvez même partager les informations et images liées à leurs examens avec vos patients.
Flexibilité et aide à la prise de décision clinique

Le système de monitorage des paramètres physiologiques Xper Flex Cardio rassemble un grand nombre de technologies performantes au sein d’une solution qui s’adapte à presque toutes les situations. Ses fonctions avancées d’aide à la prise de décision clinique fournissent de précieuses informations patient avant, pendant et après la procédure, dans la salle de réveil. Vous pouvez ainsi, par exemple, ajouter en un clic des données ECG essentielles à un rapport clinique. La technologie riche en informations du système Xper Flex Cardio inclut l’acquisition en un seul clic de données relatives à la réserve de débit fractionnaire, des représentations ST Map indiquant, sous forme de graphique, les décalages du segment ST, la détection de l’artère responsable permettant de localiser les occlusions, des valeurs critiques mettant en évidence les résultats importants ainsi que la prise en charge des ECG 12 et 16 dérivations.
Interface bidirectionnelle

Xper Connect offre une interface bidirectionnelle compatible avec votre système d’information hospitalier (SIH) ainsi qu’avec d’autres systèmes et modalités, afin que tous les services de votre établissement soient interconnectés. La gamme Xper Connect compte plus de 850 configurations d’interface* : AST, requête AST, facturation, commande, gestion des stocks, laboratoires, résultats et données cliniques, etc.

L’élément clé de notre solution de gestion des processus de travail est le Xper Flex Cardio, un système de monitorage et d’analyse des paramètres physiologiques conçu pour être utilisé dans les environnements interventionnels. Xper Information Management (Xper IM) comprend une suite de solutions de gestion des données dans les salles de cathétérisme conçues pour optimiser les processus de travail en cardiologie interventionnelle. Cette nouvelle suite logicielle offre de nombreux outils innovants destinés à la création de rapports et à la planification ainsi qu’à la gestion de stocks et de données. Grâce à ces outils efficaces, Xper IM contribue à améliorer et simplifier les processus de travail de tous les professionnels en soins cardiovasculaires.

À l’hôpital Stiftungsklinik de Weissenhorn, en Allemagne, Xper Flex Cardio fournit des mesures hémodynamiques fiables tout en s’intégrant au système de radiologie Philips Allura, permettant ainsi d’optimiser les processus de travail et de gagner de l’espace dans les salles de radiologie interventionnelle.

Les membres du personnel de MetroHealth partagent leur expérience concernant l’utilisation interactive de Xper IM dans la salle de cathétérisme.

Flexibilité et aide à la prise de décision clinique

Ce document relatif aux caractéristiques du produit contient une description complète du système de monitorage des paramètres physiologiques Xper Flex Cardio et du logiciel avancé Xper Information Management.
Remplacez votre système Xper Physiomonitoring 5 par le système Xper Flex Cardio et la dernière version du logiciel Xper Information Management (Xper IM).

Caractéristiques

Minimum Hardware Requirements - Client Workstation
Unité centrale
  • Dual core Intel iCore3
Mémoire
  • 4 GB
Carte graphique
  • 1280x1024
Disque dur
  • 1 To ou plus
Lecteur optique
  • Lecteur DVD/Blu-ray
Ports Ethernet
  • Carte réseau LAN de 100 Mo (possibilité d’intégration)
Recommended Hardware Requirements - Client Workstation
Mémoire
  • 16 GB
Carte graphique
  • Full-HD resolution
Disque dur
  • 512 GB SSD ou plus
Lecteur optique
  • Lecteur DVD/Blu-ray
Ports Ethernet
  • Carte réseau LAN de 100 Mo/1 GB (possibilité d’intégration)
Supported software - Client Workstation
Système d’exploitation
  • Microsoft Windows 10
  • Microsoft ® Windows 7 Pro
  • Mises à jour de sécurité
  • Microsoft .NET Framework 3.5, 4.0
Logiciel de base de données
  • Microsoft SQL Server 2014 Express Edition
  • Microsoft SQL Server 2012 Express Edition
  • Microsoft SQL Server 2008 R2 Express Edition
Minimum Hardware Requirements - Server
Mémoire
  • 8 GB
Carte graphique
  • 1280x1024
Disque dur
  • 1 To ou plus (configuration minimale : RAID 1/miroir)
Lecteur optique
  • Lecteur DVD/Blu-ray
Ports Ethernet
  • Carte réseau LAN de 100 Mo (possibilité d’intégration)
Recommended Hardware Requirements - Server
Unité centrale
  • Quatre cœurs Intel Xeon ou plus
Mémoire
  • 16 GB
Carte graphique
  • 1280x1024
Disque dur
  • 2 TB NAS compatible drive in Raid 10 array (4 drives)
Lecteur optique
  • Lecteur DVD/Blu-ray
Ports Ethernet
  • Carte réseau LAN de 1 GB (possibilité d’intégration)
Supported software - Server
Système d’exploitation
  • Microsoft® Windows ® Server 2012
  • Microsoft® Windows ® Server 2008 R2
  • Mises à jour de sécurité
  • Microsoft .NET Framework 3.5, 4.0, 4.5
Logiciel de base de données
  • Microsoft SQL Server 2014
  • Microsoft SQL Server 2012
  • Microsoft SQL Server 2008 R2
