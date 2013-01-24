Page d'accueil
Un condensé de fonctionnalités à un prix abordable Moniteurs Efficia série CM

Un condensé de fonctionnalités à un prix abordable

Moniteurs Efficia série CM

Lorsque vous devez concilier budget et qualité, optez pour les moniteurs Efficia série CM. Nous vous proposons une gamme de moniteurs patient de qualité, reposant sur nos algorithmes de mesure éprouvés et adaptés à vos besoins.

Les algorithmes éprouvés de mesure des paramètres physiologiques et fonctionnalités clés sont désormais à votre portée. Les moniteurs Efficia sont conçus pour être à la fois portables et intuitifs. Vous pouvez ainsi accéder à la plupart des fonctions en trois clics maximum.
Les moniteurs patient Efficia série CM assurent une prise en charge efficace et de qualité sans dépasser votre budget. Vous tirez ainsi parti des fonctionnalités et innovations Philips, pour un prix abordable.
Vous êtes probablement soumis à la pression continue liée au respect des exigences cliniques avec un budget restreint ou celle du climat économique actuel. Quoi qu’il en soit, vous pouvez compter sur la qualité de votre système de monitorage patient pour obtenir les informations dont vous avez besoin et ainsi prendre les décisions cliniques appropriées. Vous n’avez plus à faire de compromis.
Les paramètres physiologiques Philips des moniteurs patient Efficia sont les mêmes que ceux déjà utilisés pour la surveillance de plus de 200 millions de patients chaque année. Les moniteurs Efficia sont axés sur les fonctions de monitorage standard. Vous pouvez ainsi accéder aux fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour un prix et un coût de propriété total abordables.
  • La disponibilité de l’Efficia série CM varie selon les pays. Pour plus d’informations, veuillez contacter votre ingénieur commercial Philips.
  • Le système Efficia série CM n’est pas disponible à la vente en Amérique du Nord.
  • Les moniteurs Efficia CM sont des dispositifs médicaux de classe IIb, fabriqués par Philips et dont l'évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l'organisme notifié TÜV SUD 0123. Ils sont destinés à la surveillance des paramètres physiologiques.Cette surveillance est prise en charge par les organismes d'assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la notice d'utilisation. Ces dispositifs médicaux sont des produits de santé réglementés qui porte au titre de cette réglementation, le marquage CE. Juillet 2019

