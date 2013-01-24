Page d'accueil
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Termes recherchés

Lithium-ion à 9 cellules Batterie

Lithium-ion à 9 cellules Rechargeable

Batterie

Trouver des produits similaires

Batterie lithium-ion à 9 cellules. 11,1 V. 7,8 Ah. Étanche.

Contactez nous
  • Disponibilité variable selon les pays. Veuillez vous renseigner auprès de votre ingénieur commercial Philips pour connaître les disponibilités de nos produits.

Caractéristiques

Product details
Product details
Unité de mesure
  • À l’unité
Packaging
  • 1 batterie
Durée de conservation
  • 6 mois
Type de batterie
  • Lithium-ion
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863067, 863068,
  • 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074,
  • 863077, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863283,
  • 863300, 863301, 863302, 863303, 863304, 863317, 860315
Poids
  • 0,645 kg
Certification CE
  • Marquage CE

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • Disponibilité variable selon les pays. Veuillez vous renseigner auprès de votre ingénieur commercial Philips pour connaître les disponibilités de nos produits.

Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
Êtes-vous un professionnel de santé ?
Veuillez cocher la case
Envoyer Annuler

Remarque :

Les informations présentes sur ce site Internet sont destinées à des professionnels de santé.