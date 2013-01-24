Page d'accueil
IntelliSpace Portal 11 Un environnement de travail, une solution de post-traitement unique

IntelliSpace Portal 11

Un environnement de travail, une solution de post-traitement unique

Grâce à ses flux de travail cohérents entre applications, IntelliSpace Portal 11 vous aide à accroître les performances et à augmenter la productivité de votre établissement.

Caractéristiques
Conçu pour améliorer la fiabilité du diagnostic

Ensemble complet d’applications répondant à vos besoins cliniques, sur une plate-forme mise à jour en continu.
Accès à vos données dès que vous en avez besoin

De l’acquisition à l’analyse avancée, Philips propose une gamme complète de solutions et de services pour vos processus de radiologie, au sein de l’établissement et de différents groupements.
Prise en charge de la protection des données dans tout votre établissement

Un accès sécurisé aux outils et données d’imagerie dont vous avez besoin au quotidien. Un seul fournisseur et un seul contrat de service pour plus de simplicité.

Redéfinition de la visualisation avancée pour les établissements hospitaliers, sans compromis

Grâce à la nouvelle visionneuse Zero-footprint*, vous pouvez consulter vos résultats en ligne, où que vous soyez, grâce à des fonctionnalités pair à pair en temps réel. Une solution sur mesure permettant de passer facilement d’un réseau destiné à un seul service à un réseau hospitalier.

Cliquez sur les domaines cliniques ci-dessous pour obtenir des informations supplémentaires sur chaque spécialité.
Cardiologie
Oncologie
Neurologie

  • CT Calcium Scoring

    Segmentation tridimensionnelle du calcium en un clic

    Quantifie rapidement la calcification des artères coronaires à partir de différents protocoles d’évaluation – Agatston, MESA – et génère automatiquement des rapports personnalisables, disponibles en format papier ou électronique, pour la diffusion des résultats.
    image clinique de ct calcium scoring

  • Comprehensive Cardiac Analysis

    Permet l’extraction et la visualisation de l’intégralité de l’arbre coronaire

    L’application repose sur une segmentation automatique et modélisée en 3D du cœur entier et une segmentation en 0 clic des artères coronaires permettant l’extraction et la visualisation automatiques de l’intégralité de l’arbre coronaire.
    image clinique de ct comprehensive cardiac analysis

  • Multi-modality Advanced Vessel Analysis

    Planification complète de l’analyse vasculaire

    Cette application est conçue pour examiner et quantifier les différents types de lésions vasculaires à partir d’angiographies par TDM ou par IRM. Elle peut inclure différents modes d’inspection et vous permet de créer des libellés pour différentes lésions vasculaires ainsi que de parcourir les divers résultats.
    image clinique de multi modality advanced vessel analysis

    • CT Brain Perfusion

      Identification des zones d’hypoperfusion lors d’un AVC

      Calcule et affiche plusieurs échelles de couleur quantitatives ainsi que des cartes paramétriques de débit sanguin réduit, qui fournissent des informations cliniques précieuses pour la planification du traitement des patients victimes d’un accident vasculaire cérébral aigu.
      * L’application Brain Perfusion est en attente d’autorisation 510 (k) et n’est pas disponible à la vente aux États-Unis.
      image clinique de ct brain perfusion

    • MR Longitudinal Brain Imaging (LoBI)

      Affichage optimisé de l’organe le plus complexe du corps humain

      MR Longitudinal Brain Imaging aide à l’évaluation des troubles neurologiques pour lesquels un suivi à l’aide d’IRM cérébrales est réalisé et permet ainsi de surveiller le stade de la maladie et sa progression.
      image clinique de mr longitudinal brain imaging

    • MR T2* (Neuro) Perfusion

      Examen de la viabilité de perfusion du tissu cérébral

      Application conçue pour évaluer la perfusion cérébrale et faciliter ainsi l’évaluation des accidents vasculaires cérébraux et d’autres maladies. La visualisation et l’analyse quantitative de l’inadéquation diffusion-perfusion en cas d’accident vasculaire cérébral aigu sont également incluses.
      image clinique de mr t2 neuro perfusion

      • Mirada NM Viewer*

        Expérience utilisateur améliorée pour la lecture d’images MN grâce à une solution de visualisation MN de pointe

        Conçue pour relever vos défis cliniques et améliorer la productivité lors de la visualisation d’images TEP/TDM, SPECT, SPECT/TDM et planaires.
        *application tierce, une marque commerciale de Mirada Medical.
        image clinique de mirada nm viewer

      • MR Liver Health

        Simplification des processus de travail grâce au calcul automatique du volume hépatique total

        MR Liver Health fournit des informations globales sur le foie à partir d’images mDIXON Quant, y compris les paramètres de volume, de fraction de graisse, T2* et R2* de l’ensemble du foie ou de régions d’intérêt de manière automatique et non invasive.
        image clinique de mr liver health

      • Modélisation 3D*

        Processus de travail de modélisation rationalisé et optimisé pour l’impression 3D

        IntelliSpace Portal propose une application de modélisation 3D dédiée à la création et à l’exportation de modèles 3D. Un environnement de segmentation intégré rassemble les outils de segmentation de la solution au même endroit afin de simplifier le processus de travail.
        * Aux États-Unis, les modèles 3D ne sont pas destinés à être utilisés à des fins de diagnostic.
        image clinique de la modélisation 3D

        Découvrez les témoignages de nos clients

        • IntelliSpace Portal est un véritable couteau suisse. Il combine de nombreux instruments utiles et de haute qualité en un seul. Il est convivial et conçu pour que nous puissions l’utiliser quel que soit l’endroit.”

          - Heinz Ossen, docteur en médecine, hôpital St. Antonius, Eschweiler, Allemagne

        • Le principal avantage est que la sortie, c’est-à-dire le délai avant l’obtention des rapports finaux par les cliniciens, est plus courte que par le passé.”

          - Daniel Boll, docteur en médecine, hôpital Duke University Health System, Durham, États-Unis

        • Les résultats de post-traitement sont rapidement obtenus et peuvent être présentés facilement. De plus, IntelliSpace Portal est rapide et stable tout en étant convivial.” 

          Roland Scheck, docteur en médecine, hôpital Agatharied, Hausham, Allemagne

        • Tout est dans notre IntelliSpace Portal. Ainsi, même dans le cadre d’une conférence chirurgicale au rythme soutenu, je peux manipuler l’image sur place pour montrer une vue particulière dans une situation en direct.”

          - Dianna Bardo. docteur en médecine, hôpital pour enfants de Phoenix, Phoenix, États-Unis

          Évolution et services continus

          Conçues pour offrir de la flexibilité, nos solutions de contrat de service vous permettent de choisir le niveau de service qui correspond à vos capacités internes exactes et qui répond à vos objectifs cliniques, opérationnels et financiers.

          AV Rightfit

          Contrat de maintenance flexible
          • Plans de maintenance flexibles et personnalisables.
          • Dernières technologies permettant de maintenir vos systèmes à jour.
          • Disponibilité, performances et productivité élevées des systèmes.
          • *La technologie Zero Footprint n’est pas destinée aux analyses diagnostiques.
          • Le système Philips IntelliSpace Portal 11 et les logiciels qu’il intègre sont des dispositifs médicaux de classe IIa fabriqués par Philips et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l’organisme notifié TUV Rheinland LGA Products (0197). Lorsqu’il est utilisé par du personnel qualifié, il fournit des informations utiles à l’établissement d’un diagnostic. Les actes diagnostiques sont pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation. Mai 2019

          Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.

