Termes recherchés
Grâce à ses flux de travail cohérents entre applications, IntelliSpace Portal 11 vous aide à accroître les performances et à augmenter la productivité de votre établissement.
Demande de contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Conçu pour améliorer la fiabilité du diagnostic
Accès à vos données dès que vous en avez besoin
Prise en charge de la protection des données dans tout votre établissement
IntelliSpace Portal est un véritable couteau suisse. Il combine de nombreux instruments utiles et de haute qualité en un seul. Il est convivial et conçu pour que nous puissions l’utiliser quel que soit l’endroit.”
- Heinz Ossen, docteur en médecine, hôpital St. Antonius, Eschweiler, Allemagne
Le principal avantage est que la sortie, c’est-à-dire le délai avant l’obtention des rapports finaux par les cliniciens, est plus courte que par le passé.”
- Daniel Boll, docteur en médecine, hôpital Duke University Health System, Durham, États-Unis
Les résultats de post-traitement sont rapidement obtenus et peuvent être présentés facilement. De plus, IntelliSpace Portal est rapide et stable tout en étant convivial.”
Roland Scheck, docteur en médecine, hôpital Agatharied, Hausham, Allemagne
Tout est dans notre IntelliSpace Portal. Ainsi, même dans le cadre d’une conférence chirurgicale au rythme soutenu, je peux manipuler l’image sur place pour montrer une vue particulière dans une situation en direct.”
- Dianna Bardo. docteur en médecine, hôpital pour enfants de Phoenix, Phoenix, États-Unis
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand