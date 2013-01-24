Page d'accueil
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Termes recherchés

IntelliVue Moniteur patient portable/de chevet

IntelliVue MX550

Moniteur patient portable/de chevet

Trouver des produits similaires

Le moniteur IntelliVue MX550 combine surveillance puissante, portabilité et flexibilité des paramètres dans une unité compacte. En fournissant toutes les informations patient en un coup d’œil, il peut faire une réelle différence lorsque plusieurs patients et priorités doivent être pris en compte.

Contactez nous

Médiathèque

Caractéristiques
Écran tactile 15” (38 cm)

Identification rapide des informations sur l’écran tactile 15” (38 cm)

Identifiez immédiatement les informations dont vous avez besoin sur l’écran tactile de 15 pouces (30,48 cm) de large. Vous reconnaîtrez l’interface conviviale et familière de vos moniteurs IntelliVue existants : vous pouvez ainsi consacrer davantage de temps aux soins, et moins de temps à la formation.
Ajustement à la lumière ambiante

Ajustement à la lumière ambiante pour une lisibilité optimale dans presque toutes les conditions

L’ajustement à la lumière ambiante est l’une des raisons pour lesquelles le moniteur IntelliVue MX550 constitue une solution de choix pour les unités de soins intensifs et les blocs opératoires. En salle d’opération, par exemple, l’écran ajuste automatiquement la luminosité au cours des différentes phases de l’intervention chirurgicale, réduisant ainsi la pollution lumineuse globale au bloc opératoire.
Options de connexion

Options de connexion et optimisation du dossier patient informatisé

Les dossiers patient informatisés représentent une charge financière considérable. Le moniteur IntelliVue MX550 vise à optimiser votre investissement en partageant les données avec les systèmes d’informations cliniques afin de constituer un DPI plus exhaustif. Il permet également de réduire les coûts et la complexité des processus lors de la connexion d’appareils de chevet à la solution de DPI de votre choix. Grâce à l’interfaçage des appareils Philips IntelliBridge, tout cela devient possible car il n’est plus nécessaire d’utiliser un concentrateur de chevet, ni un serveur de consolidation de données distincts.
Solutions cliniques avancées

Résumé et visualisation des données grâce aux solutions cliniques avancées

Le moniteur comporte également des Solutions cliniques avancées intégrées qui fournissent des outils permettant de résumer et de visualiser des données cliniques complexes ainsi que leurs interactions. Des flux d’informations multiples fusionnent en une représentation intuitive unique.
Moniteur portable

Moniteur portable pour une surveillance en toutes circonstances

Moniteur de chevet à part entière, l’IntelliVue MX550 est doté d’une batterie de secours permettant au système de continuer à fonctionner lors d’éventuelles coupures de courant. Grâce à son fonctionnement sur batterie standard et sa poignée intégrée, ce moniteur est suffisamment robuste pour faire face aux conditions difficiles du transport intra-hospitalier dans les services critiques et compact pour être facilement transportable.

 

Téléchargez notre catalogue de consommables

Les Moniteurs IntelliVue sont des dispositifs médicaux de classe IIb, fabriqués par Philips Healthcare et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par le TÜV SÜD 0123. Ils sont destinés au monitorage des patients. Les actes effectués avec les moniteurs Inellivue sont pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la documentation d’utilisation. Juillet 2018
  • *Port(s) d’interface IntelliBridge requis. Pour plus d’informations, consultez la liste de compatibilité des appareils externes avec le module IntelliBridge EC10 la plus récente.
  • Les gammes de Moniteurs IntelliVue et SureSign sont des dispositifs médicaux de classe IIb, fabriqués par Philips Healthcare et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par le VDE 0366 et TÜV SÜD 0123. Ils sont destinés au monitorage des patients. Les actes effectués avec les Moniteurs Philips sont pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la documentation d’utilisation. Ce dispositif médical est un produit de santé réglementé qui porte, au titre de cette réglementation, le marquage CE.

Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
Êtes-vous un professionnel de santé ?
Veuillez cocher la case
Envoyer Annuler

Remarque :

Les informations présentes sur ce site Internet sont destinées à des professionnels de santé.