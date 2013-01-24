Page d'accueil
IntelliVue Moniteur patient portable/de chevet

IntelliVue MX500

Moniteur patient portable/de chevet

Le moniteur IntelliVue MX500 combine surveillance puissante, portabilité et flexibilité des paramètres dans une unité compacte. En fournissant toutes les informations patient en un coup d’œil, il peut faire une réelle différence lorsque plusieurs patients et priorités doivent être pris en compte.

Écran tactile 12” (30 cm)

Identification rapide des informations sur l’écran tactile 12” (30 cm)

Identifiez instantanément les informations dont vous avez besoin sur l’écran tactile de 12” (30 cm). Ce moniteur peut être utilisé avec le Module multi-mesure (MMS), le module IntelliVue X2 et les extensions MMS de Philips. Les mesures spécialisées peuvent également être prises en charge via un maximum de trois modules de paramètre de même largeur/double largeur. Vous reconnaîtrez l’interface conviviale et familière de vos moniteurs IntelliVue existants : vous pourrez ainsi consacrer davantage de temps aux soins, et moins à la formation.
Ajustement à la lumière ambiante

Ajustement à la lumière ambiante pour une lisibilité optimale dans presque toutes les conditions

L’ajustement à la lumière ambiante est l’une des raisons pour lesquelles le moniteur IntelliVue MX500 est une excellente solution pour les environnements de soins intensifs. L’écran s’adapte automatiquement à mesure que la lumière naturelle extérieure éclaire l’unité de soins intensifs. Les patients sont ainsi plus conscients du temps qui passe et bénéficient d’une expérience de convalescence plus agréable.1
Options de connexion

Options de connexion et optimisation du dossier patient informatisé

Les dossiers patient informatisés représentent une charge financière considérable. Le moniteur IntelliVue MX500 vise à optimiser votre investissement en partageant les données avec les systèmes d’informations cliniques afin de constituer un DPI plus exhaustif. Il permet également de réduire les coûts et la complexité des processus lors de la connexion d’appareils de chevet à la solution de DPI de votre choix. Grâce à l’interfaçage des appareils Philips IntelliBridge, tout cela devient possible car il n’est plus nécessaire d’utiliser un concentrateur de chevet, ni un serveur de consolidation de données distincts.
Solutions cliniques avancées

Résumé et visualisation des données grâce aux solutions cliniques avancées

Le moniteur comporte également des Solutions cliniques avancées intégrées qui fournissent des outils permettant de résumer et de visualiser des données cliniques complexes ainsi que leurs interactions. Des flux d’informations multiples fusionnent en une représentation intuitive unique.
Moniteur portable

Moniteur portable pour une surveillance en toutes circonstances

Les environnements où l’état des patients varie énormément, tels que le service des urgences, l’unité de soins courants, la sédation consciente et l’unité de néonatologie, peuvent mettre à rude épreuve les moniteurs patient. Le moniteur IntelliVue MX500 est optimisé pour faire face à ces processus de travail critiques. Grâce à une poignée intégrée et un fonctionnement sur batterie standard, ce moniteur est suffisamment robuste pour affronter les conditions difficiles du transport intra-hospitalier et compact pour être facilement transportable.

 

Les Moniteurs IntelliVue sont des dispositifs médicaux de classe IIb, fabriqués par Philips Healthcare et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par le TÜV SÜD 0123. Ils sont destinés au monitorage des patients. Les actes effectués avec les moniteurs Inellivue sont pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la documentation d’utilisation. Juillet 2018
  • * Stuck, A., Clark, M.J. & Connelly, C.D. (2011) Preventing intensive care unit delirium: a patient-centered approach to reducing sleep disruption. Dimensions of Critical Care Nursing. Nov-Dec;30(6):315-20.
  • Port(s) d’interface IntelliBridge requis. Pour plus d’informations, consultez la liste de compatibilité des appareils externes avec le module IntelliBridge EC10 la plus récente.
  • Le moniteur MX500 est un dispositif médical de classe IIb fabriqué par Philips et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l'organisme notifié TUV SUD CE0123. Il est destiné au monitorage des patients. Les actes effectués avec le MX500 sont pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation. Juillet 2020.

Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.

