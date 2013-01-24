Termes recherchés
Le moniteur IntelliVue MX450 combine surveillance puissante, portabilité et flexibilité des paramètres dans une unité compacte. En fournissant toutes les informations patient en un coup d’œil, il peut faire une réelle différence lorsque plusieurs patients et priorités doivent être pris en compte.
Demande de contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Identification rapide des informations sur l’écran tactile 12” (30 cm)
Ajustement à la lumière ambiante pour une lisibilité optimale dans presque toutes les conditions
Options de connexion et optimisation du dossier patient informatisé
Résumé et visualisation des données grâce aux solutions cliniques avancées
Moniteur portable pour une surveillance en toutes circonstances
Téléchargez notre catalogue de consommables
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand