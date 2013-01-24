Page d'accueil
IntelliVue Moniteur patient portable/de chevet

IntelliVue MX450

Moniteur patient portable/de chevet

Le moniteur IntelliVue MX450 combine surveillance puissante, portabilité et flexibilité des paramètres dans une unité compacte. En fournissant toutes les informations patient en un coup d’œil, il peut faire une réelle différence lorsque plusieurs patients et priorités doivent être pris en compte.

Caractéristiques
Écran tactile 12” (30 cm)

Identification rapide des informations sur l’écran tactile 12” (30 cm)

Identifiez immédiatement les informations dont vous avez besoin sur l’écran tactile de 12 pouces (30,48 cm) de large. Vous reconnaîtrez l’interface conviviale et familière de vos moniteurs IntelliVue existants : vous pouvez ainsi consacrer davantage de temps aux soins, et moins de temps à la formation.
Ajustement à la lumière ambiante

Ajustement à la lumière ambiante pour une lisibilité optimale dans presque toutes les conditions

Grâce à son capteur de lumière ambiante, l’écran ajuste automatiquement la luminosité afin de préserver la lisibilité des informations, quel que soit l’éclairage environnant. Par exemple, l’écran s’adapte automatiquement à mesure que la lumière naturelle éclaire l’unité de soins intensifs.
Options de connexion

Options de connexion et optimisation du dossier patient informatisé

Les dossiers patient informatisés représentent une charge financière considérable. Le moniteur IntelliVue MX450 vise à optimiser votre investissement en partageant les données avec les systèmes d’informations cliniques afin de constituer un DPI plus exhaustif. Il permet également de réduire les coûts et la complexité des processus lors de la connexion d’appareils de chevet à la solution de DPI de votre choix. Grâce à l’interfaçage des appareils Philips IntelliBridge, tout cela devient possible car il n’est plus nécessaire d’utiliser un concentrateur de chevet, ni un serveur de consolidation de données distincts.
Solutions cliniques avancées

Résumé et visualisation des données grâce aux solutions cliniques avancées

Le moniteur comporte également des Solutions cliniques avancées intégrées qui fournissent des outils permettant de résumer et de visualiser des données cliniques complexes ainsi que leurs interactions. Des flux d’informations multiples fusionnent en une représentation intuitive unique.
Moniteur portable

Moniteur portable pour une surveillance en toutes circonstances

Les environnements où l’état des patients varie énormément, tels que le service des urgences, l’unité de soins courants, la sédation consciente et l’unité de néonatologie, peuvent mettre à rude épreuve les moniteurs patient. Le moniteur IntelliVue MX450 est optimisé pour faire face à ces processus de travail critiques. Avec sa poignée intégrée et son fonctionnement sur batterie standard, ce moniteur est suffisamment robuste pour résister aux conditions difficiles du transport intra-hospitalier et compact pour être facilement transportable.

 

Téléchargez notre catalogue de consommables

Les Moniteurs IntelliVue sont des dispositifs médicaux de classe IIb, fabriqués par Philips Healthcare et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par le TÜV SÜD 0123. Ils sont destinés au monitorage des patients. Les actes effectués avec les moniteurs Inellivue sont pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la documentation d’utilisation. Juillet 2018
Le système Philips IntelliBridgeest un dispositif médical de classe I fabriqué par Philips. Il est destiné à la surveillance des paramètres physiologiques. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation. Juillet 2018
  • Port(s) d’interface IntelliBridge requis. Pour plus d’informations, consultez la liste de compatibilité des appareils externes avec le module IntelliBridge EC10 la plus récente.
  • Les gammes de Moniteurs IntelliVue et SureSign sont des dispositifs médicaux de classe IIb, fabriqués par Philips Healthcare et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par le VDE 0366 et TÜV SÜD 0123. Ils sont destinés au monitorage des patients. Les actes effectués avec les Moniteurs Philips sont pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la documentation d’utilisation. Ce dispositif médical est un produit de santé réglementé qui porte, au titre de cette réglementation, le marquage CE.

Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.

