Le moniteur patient IntelliVue MX800 est la première solution Philips de prise en charge des patients combinant monitorage patient et solution d’informatique clinique. Il simplifie l’accès aux informations patient, pour un diagnostic plus fiable, où que vous vous trouviez dans l’hôpital.
Moniteur et PC intégrés au sein d’un même système pour un affichage unique et intuitif
Complémentaires pour des données toujours à jour
Facile d’utilisation pour un gain de temps et d’énergie
Surfaces lisses pour une meilleure prévention des infections
Informations exploitables au chevet du patient pour faciliter la prise de décision
Prise de décision rapide au chevet du patient pour améliorer les processus de travail
