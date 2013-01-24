Page d'accueil
IntelliVue Moniteur de chevet

IntelliVue MX800

Moniteur de chevet

Le moniteur patient IntelliVue MX800 est la première solution Philips de prise en charge des patients combinant monitorage patient et solution d’informatique clinique. Il simplifie l’accès aux informations patient, pour un diagnostic plus fiable, où que vous vous trouviez dans l’hôpital.

Caractéristiques
Moniteur et PC intégrés au sein d’un même système

Moniteur et PC intégrés au sein d’un même système pour un affichage unique et intuitif

En complément à son électronique dédiée aux mesures physiologiques (partie moniteur), l’IntelliVue MX800 comporte un PC intégré afin de vous offrir une visualisation intuitive de l’état du patient et des informations cliniques pertinentes. Vous pouvez ainsi transmettre et recevoir les informations patient de toutes les modalités, facilitant ainsi la prise de décision thérapeutique au chevet du patient.
Indépendants mais complémentaires

Complémentaires pour des données toujours à jour

Le moniteur et le PC sont à la fois complémentaires et indépendants. Cela vous permet d’accéder rapidement et facilement aux informations via l’intranet de l’établissement ou depuis les applications, au chevet du patient, sans compromettre la surveillance des paramètres vitaux ou les alertes cliniques.
Simplicité d'utilisation

Facile d’utilisation pour un gain de temps et d’énergie

Entièrement compatible avec la gamme de moniteurs patient IntelliVue et présentant la même interface utilisateur intuitive, le MX800 avec son PC intégré s’intègre parfaitement à votre infrastructure informatique existante. Vous optimisez ainsi votre temps, vos compétences et vos ressources.
Surfaces lisses

Surfaces lisses pour une meilleure prévention des infections

Grâce à ses surfaces lisses et à un nombre réduit d’assemblages, le moniteur IntelliVue MX800 est facile à nettoyer, ce qui permet de réduire le risque de contamination croisée.
Des informations plus concrètes au chevet du patient

Informations exploitables au chevet du patient pour faciliter la prise de décision

Il s’agit de l’association unique d’un système de monitorage et de l’iPC, s’appuyant sur des applications informatiques nouvelle génération, disponibles au chevet du patient. Une large gamme d’outils d’aide à la prise de décision clinique est ainsi mise à la disposition de votre équipe. Le moniteur MX800 est configurable et évolutif.
Accélérez la prise de décision au chevet du patient

Prise de décision rapide au chevet du patient pour améliorer les processus de travail

Le moniteur Philips IntelliVue MX800 vous offre un accès complet aux informations patient pertinentes, grâce à une gamme d’applications d’aide à la prise de décisions cliniques et d’optimisation des processus de travail, au chevet du patient.

 

Les Moniteurs IntelliVue sont des dispositifs médicaux de classe IIb, fabriqués par Philips Healthcare et dont l'évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par le TÜV SÜD 0123. Ils sont destinés au monitorage des patients. Les actes effectués avec les moniteurs Inellivue sont pris en charge par les organismes d'assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la documentation d'utilisation. Juillet 2018
