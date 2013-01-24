Le moniteur de chevet Philips IntelliVue MP5 fournit des informations patient exploitables. Il offre les fonctionnalités et performances du monitorage IntelliVue dans un boîtier compact et robuste adapté à de nombreux environnements de soin.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Masimo, rainbow et SET sont des marques déposées de Masimo Corporation
Nellcor et OxiMax sont des marques commerciales de Medtronic
Le moniteur patient MP5 est un dispositif médical de classe IIb, fabriqué par Philips et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l'organisme notifié TÜV SUD 0123. Il est destiné au monitorage des patients. Les actes effectués avec le MP5 sont pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la documentation d’utilisation. Décembre 2019.
Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.
