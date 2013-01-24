By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Les sachets de conservation pour le lait maternel Philips Avent offrent une protection optimale pour le lait des mamans qui allaitent. Chaque sachet préstérilisé (180 ml) peut être utilisé immédiatement, ou placé au réfrigérateur ou au congélateur. Les professionnels les recommandent.
Conservation sûre et sans risque
Ces sachets sont très simples à utiliser grâce à leur grande ouverture, qui permet d’y verser le lait et de les remplir rapidement. Ils offrent un moyen de conservation du lait maternel parfaitement fiable. Les mamans n’ont qu’à suivre les indications de conservation pour une sécurité optimale. L’hygiène est assurée par l’ouverture sécurisée. Les coutures renforcées, la doublure et la fermeture anti-fuites à double zip viennent compléter la fiabilité des sachets.
Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.
