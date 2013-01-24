Page d'accueil
Conçu pour le confort maternel, ce petit tire-lait électrique simple portable s’avère très pratique, à la maison comme à l’extérieur. Trois réglages d’aspiration contrôlés par l’utilisateur sont proposés. Choisissez celui qui vous convient pour assurer l’écoulement régulier du lait.

Caractéristiques
Lorsqu’il est allumé, le tire-lait démarre automatiquement en mode de stimulation douce pour déclencher l’éjection du lait. En fonction de l’écoulement souhaité, la maman choisit ensuite l’un des trois réglages disponibles d’une simple pression sur un bouton. C’est cliniquement prouvé : le confort des fonctions du système contribue à améliorer l’expression du lait.
D’une seule pression sur un bouton, les mamans découvrent l’expression sans effort. Des réglages simples permettent de se familiariser avec le fonctionnement de l’appareil. Il peut être branché ou utilisé en mode sans fil, avec 4 piles AA. Enfin, il est compatible avec toute la gamme de solutions de conservation du lait Philips Avent.
En associant compression du sein et légère aspiration, le tire-lait reproduit la succion du nourrisson. Il est équipé de notre coussin masseur à l’efficacité cliniquement prouvée grâce à la présence d’alvéoles qui compressent délicatement le sein pour stimuler la montée de lait. Ce coussin innovant possède une texture souple et douce, agréable sur le sein, qui contribue au confort de la maman pendant l’expression.
Le tire-lait électrique simple Comfort Philips Avent pèse moins de 393 g et le flexible s’enroule autour de la base pour encore plus de maniabilité. Fermé, le système est facile à nettoyer puisque le lait ne peut pas pénétrer dans le flexible ni dans le moteur. Toutes les pièces peuvent être immergées dans l’eau et stérilisées, à l’exception des pièces électriques.
Dans une étude britannique récente, 91 % des mamans interrogées ont confirmé que le confort ressenti pendant l’expression est important pour assurer le bon écoulement du lait, tandis que 86 % d’entre elles se sont dites satisfaites de l’efficacité du tire-lait et 96 % ont reconnu la facilité d’utilisation* du tire-lait
Caractéristiques

Poids
  • Unité d’expression : 125 g (entièrement assemblée)
  • Moteur avec flexible : 307 g
Mode de pompage
  • Dispositif électrique simple
Niveaux d’aspiration
  • Mode de stimulation : 128 mmHg. Réglage d’expression 1 : 169 mmHg
  • Réglage d’expression 2 : 209 mmHg. Réglage d’expression 3 : 250 mmHg
Contenu
  • 1 unité d’expression du tire-lait (avec 1 biberon Natural Philips Avent)
  • 1 moteur avec flexible et capuchon de connecteur
  • 1 tétine débit nouveau-né
  • 1 enveloppe hygiénique pour le coussin
  • 1 disque d’étanchéité pour la conservation du lait maternel
  • 1 adaptateur d’alimentation
  • 1 diaphragme de rechange
  • 1 manuel d’utilisation du tire-lait Comfort
  • 1 manuel d’utilisation du biberon Natural
  • 1 paquet d’échantillons de coussinets d’allaitement de jour
  • 1 paquet d’échantillons de coussinets d’allaitement de nuit
Matériaux
  • Polypropylène : corps du tire-lait, enveloppe hygiénique pour l’entonnoir,biberon Natural.
Dimensions
  • Unité d’expression : hauteur totale : 17,1 cm (entièrement assemblé)
  • Unité d’expression : largeur totale : 13,5 cm (entièrement assemblé)
  • Moteur : hauteur totale : 6,8 cm, largeur totale : 14,2 cm,profondeur totale : 10,4 cm
Assemblage
  • Visualisation facile de l’assemblage des pièces. Peu de petites pièces
Garantie
  • 2 ans
Pièces de rechange disponibles
  • Corps du tire-lait, coussin masseur, grand coussin masseur
  • Diaphragme et valve, flexible, adaptateur d’alimentation, moteur
  • Enveloppe hygiénique pour le coussin, couvercle de la batterie sur le moteur
  • * Étude indépendante de placement de produits, réalisée en août 2012 au Royaume-Uni, auprès de 85 mamans

