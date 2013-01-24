Termes recherchés
Conçu pour le confort maternel, ce petit tire-lait électrique simple portable s’avère très pratique, à la maison comme à l’extérieur. Trois réglages d’aspiration contrôlés par l’utilisateur sont proposés. Choisissez celui qui vous convient pour assurer l’écoulement régulier du lait.
3 réglages d’expression simples
Facile à utiliser en toute circonstance
Le tire-lait reproduit la succion du nourrisson
Léger et facile à nettoyer
Avis d’utilisatrices sur le tire-lait électrique Comfort
|Poids
|
|Mode de pompage
|
|Niveaux d’aspiration
|
|Contenu
|
|Matériaux
|
|Dimensions
|
|Assemblage
|
|Garantie
|
|Pièces de rechange disponibles
|
