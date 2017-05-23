L’algorithme ECG Philips DXL utilise des méthodes d’analyse élaborées pour interpréter les ECG. Il analyse ainsi jusqu’à 16 dérivations ECG acquises simultanément afin d’interpréter le rythme et la morphologie de différents types de patients.
3 L’algorithme ECG DXL équipe les électrocardiographes PageWriter TC70 et TC50 et comprend les caractéristiques et fonctions décrites ci-dessus. Cet algorithme est également présent sur le PageWriter TC30 et le moniteur/défibrillateur HeartStart MRx, avec d’autres caractéristiques.
Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.
