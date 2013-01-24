Solution Early Warning Scoring

Page d'accueil
Jusqu’à 17 % des patients présents dans les services médicaux/chirurgicaux de l’hôpital souffrent de complications inattendues*. Mais de quels patients s’agit-il ?1 La solution IntelliVue Guardian EWS peut vous permettre d’identifier les patients dont l’état est susceptible de se dégrader.

Caractéristiques
Automatisation du score EWS || Une plus grande rapidité d’int

L’automatisation du score EWS permet de réduire les délais de traitement

Le score EWS permet aux médecins, infirmières et à l’équipe médicale de détecter les signes subtils de dégradation de l’état d’un patient, favorisant ainsi l’intervention rapide de l’équipe soignante. La solution IntelliVue Guardian affiche directement le score EWS sur le moniteur de contrôle ponctuel, vous disposez ainsi de toutes les informations nécessaires au chevet du patient.
Système de détection complet || Configuration flexible

Un système de détection complet affichant toutes les informations nécessaires

Le système IntelliVue Guardian intègre tous les composants d’un système de monitorage patient. Le logiciel IntelliVue GuardianSoftware, au cœur de cette solution, reçoit des informations essentielles provenant des moniteurs patient. IntelliBridge Enterprise relie le système aux systèmes d’information hospitaliers, tels que le DPI et le système AST, et IntelliSpace Event Management envoie les informations critiques sur l’appareil mobile du personnel soignant.
Détection des écarts || Une plus grande rapidité d’int

Détection des écarts visant à identifier les signes subtils de dégradation

Le système détecte les variations significatives des paramètres vitaux d’un patient et vérifie automatiquement l’exactitude des données en effectuant des relevés à intervalles définis.
Liste d’actions configurable || Configuration flexible

Liste d’actions configurable conforme au protocole de l’établissement

La solution IntelliVue Guardian étant flexible, chaque établissement peut sélectionner les paramètres et seuils en fonction de ses propres critères de calcul du score. La liste d’actions configurable indique au personnel soignant les recommandations à appliquer immédiatement, conformément au protocole en vigueur dans votre établissement.
Envoi d’informations aux cliniciens e... || Une plus grande rapidité d’int

Envoi d’informations aux cliniciens en charge pour une intervention rapide et efficace

Les cliniciens reçoivent des informations concrètes sur un appareil mobile, ce qui permet une meilleure communication et une intervention plus efficace, où qu’ils se trouvent.
Services à valeur ajoutée || Configuration flexible

Services à valeur ajoutée facilitant la mise en œuvre

Philips propose des services d’intégration et de mise en œuvre pour un fonctionnement optimal.
Déclenchement des protocoles d’escala... || Une plus grande rapidité d’int

Déclenchement des protocoles d’escalade pour une intervention rapide

La solution IntelliVue Guardian EWS permet de déclencher rapidement le système d’intervention d’urgence ou d’escalade de l’établissement, le cas échéant.
Standardisation || Configuration flexible

Standardisation et examens de conformité

La solution IntelliVue Guardian, vous permet de standardiser les soins afin de répondre aux objectifs de la Joint Commission : rationalisation des processus de travail, réduction du nombre d’erreurs, meilleure connectivité et examens de conformité.

 

La solution Philips Guardian est un dispositif médical de classe IIb, fabriqué par Philips et dont l'évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l'organisme notifié TÜV SUD 0123. Elle est destinée à la surveillance continue des paramètres physiologiques. Cette surveillance est prise en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation. Juillet 2018

Le système Philips IntelliSpace Event Management est un dispositif médical de classe IIb fabriqué par Philips et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l’organisme notifié TUV SUD 0123. Il est destiné à la gestion de notifications d'évènements, d'alertes et d'alarmes. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation. Juillet 2018
  • * Bellomo R, Goldsmith D, Russell S, Uchino S. Postoperative serious adverse events in a teaching hospital: a prospective study. Med J Aust. 2002: 176:216-218.
  • Les gammes de Moniteurs IntelliVue et SureSign sont des dispositifs médicaux de classe IIb, fabriqués par Philips Healthcare et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par le VDE 0366 et TÜV SÜD 0123. Ils sont destinés au monitorage des patients. Les actes effectués avec les Moniteurs Philips sont pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la documentation d’utilisation. Ce dispositif médical est un produit de santé réglementé qui porte, au titre de cette réglementation, le marquage CE. Juillet 2018
  • La solution Philips Guardian est un dispositif médical de classe IIb, fabriqué par Philips et dont l'évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l'organisme notifié TÜV SUD 0123. Elle est destinée à la surveillance continue des paramètres physiologiques. Cette surveillance est prise en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation. Juillet 2018
  • Le système Philips IntelliSpace Event Management est un dispositif médical de classe IIb fabriqué par Philips et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l’organisme notifié TUV SUD 0123. Il est destiné à la gestion de notifications d'évènements, d'alertes et d'alarmes. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation. Juillet 2018
Documentation

Livre blanc (1)

Livre blanc

 

La solution Philips Guardian est un dispositif médical de classe IIb, fabriqué par Philips et dont l'évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l'organisme notifié TÜV SUD 0123. Elle est destinée à la surveillance continue des paramètres physiologiques. Cette surveillance est prise en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation. Juillet 2018

Le système Philips IntelliSpace Event Management est un dispositif médical de classe IIb fabriqué par Philips et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l’organisme notifié TUV SUD 0123. Il est destiné à la gestion de notifications d'évènements, d'alertes et d'alarmes. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation. Juillet 2018
  • * Bellomo R, Goldsmith D, Russell S, Uchino S. Postoperative serious adverse events in a teaching hospital: a prospective study. Med J Aust. 2002: 176:216-218.
  • Les gammes de Moniteurs IntelliVue et SureSign sont des dispositifs médicaux de classe IIb, fabriqués par Philips Healthcare et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par le VDE 0366 et TÜV SÜD 0123. Ils sont destinés au monitorage des patients. Les actes effectués avec les Moniteurs Philips sont pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la documentation d’utilisation. Ce dispositif médical est un produit de santé réglementé qui porte, au titre de cette réglementation, le marquage CE. Juillet 2018
Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.

