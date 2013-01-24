Page d'accueil
IntelliSite Pathologist Suite vise à faire gagner un maximum de temps aux pathologistes, tout en leur facilitant l’accès aux informations et ressources qui leur permettront de prendre des décisions plus éclairées.

Collaboration en temps réel
Collaboration en temps réel

Collaboration en temps réel

Ses outils performants de transmission des clichés/dossiers vous permettent de collaborer en temps réel, tout en disposant d’autorisations déterminées en fonction de votre rôle, afin d’assurer la confidentialité des données. Qu’il s’agisse d’un simple partage de dossiers via un lien Internet sécurisé ou d’une visualisation simultanée avec des interactions en temps réel, le système relie les confrères du monde entier pour des discussions instantanées.
Utilisation intuitive
Utilisation intuitive

Utilisation intuitive

IntelliSite Pathologist Suite est conçue pour vous aider à rester concentré sur votre tâche grâce à des outils spécialisés de prise de mesures/notes, de génération de rapports et d’archivage. Vous pouvez examiner rapidement vos dossiers sans perdre de temps entre les slides et partager votre avis en un clic via une connexion collaborative.
Gestion intelligente des processus
Gestion intelligente des processus

Gestion intelligente des processus

Lorsque vous êtes connectés, vous pouvez consulter la liste des autorisations et dossiers propres à chaque utilisateur, ainsi que les informations et notes relatives au patient. Nos algorithmes uniques permettent d’optimiser les processus, tels que l’alignement automatique des images, la détection des tissus et l’affichage des tissus. Par ailleurs, la navigation en un clic et les raccourcis claviers vous permettent également d’aller plus vite.
Meilleure visualisation des données
Meilleure visualisation des données

Meilleure visualisation des données

L’examen et l’analyse des images s’effectuent sur un moniteur haute résolution. Vous apprécierez, par ailleurs, les fonctionnalités ergonomiques telles que la navigation avec zoom, la manipulation "sans clic" des images ainsi que les panneaux personnalisés permettant d’optimiser la zone de visualisation.
La solution Philips Intellisite est un dispositif médical de diagnostic in vitro CE 0344 fabriqué par Philips. Elle est destinée à être utilisée par les pathologistes pour faciliter le diagnostic in vitro. Ce diagnostic est pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation. Mars 2018

Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.

