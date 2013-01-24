Termes recherchés
Le logiciel QLAB 10 facilite l’obtention des données nécessaires à la prise de décisions cliniques pour une meilleure prise en charge des patients et une plus grande efficacité. En consultant les données directement sur l’échographe ou sur la station de travail, vous optimisez les processus de travail au sein du service.
Quantification cardiaque 3D (3DQ)
Quantification de l’épaisseur intima-media (IMT)
Navigateur Valve mitraleᴬᴵ (MVNᴬᴵ)
Quantification cardiaque 3D avancée (3DQA)
Région d’intérêt (ROI)
Calcul rapide et précis de la fraction d’éjection
SQ (Quantification de la déformation cardiaque)
Quantification 2D Automatiséeᴬᴵ (a2DQᴬᴵ)
Plus de précision dans le diagnostic de l’ischémie
Quantification automatisée des mouvements cardiaquesᴬᴵ (aCMQᴬᴵ)
Prise en charge des patients souffrant d’insuffisance cardiaque
CMQ Stress
Outils de quantification éprouvés
