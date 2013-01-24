Page d'accueil
QLAB Logiciel de quantification échocardiographique

QLAB Analyse cardiaque

Logiciel de quantification échocardiographique

Le logiciel QLAB 10 facilite l’obtention des données nécessaires à la prise de décisions cliniques pour une meilleure prise en charge des patients et une plus grande efficacité. En consultant les données directement sur l’échographe ou sur la station de travail, vous optimisez les processus de travail au sein du service.

Caractéristiques
Quantification cardiaque 3D (3DQ) || Quantification et visualisatio

Quantification cardiaque 3D (3DQ)

Le module de quantification cardiaque 3D (3DQ) offre des fonctions de visualisation, de découpe et d’affichage des volumes 3D. Il mesure la distance et les surfaces à partir des reconstructions multiplanaires 2D afin de calculer le volume VG biplan, la fraction d’éjection et la masse du VG. Manipulez des plans en 2D afin de calculer la fraction d’éjection biplan avec plus de précision, sans réduire l’image.
Quantification de l’épaisseur intima-... || Fiabilité du diagnostic

Quantification de l’épaisseur intima-media (IMT)

Mesure automatique de l’épaisseur intima-media carotidienne. Accès aisé et rapide aux données relatives à l’IMT.
Navigateur Valve mitraleᴬᴵ (MVNᴬᴵ) || Processus de travail efficaces

Navigateur Valve mitraleᴬᴵ (MVNᴬᴵ)

Cet outil échoguidé facile à utiliser fournit une liste complète de mesures anatomiques et calculs relatifs à la valve mitrale. Pour cela, il doit obtenir un volume calculé à partir d’une échocardiographie transœsophagienne 3D temps réel. Il vous fournit ensuite un modèle en huit étapes facile à interpréter. De plus, il peut réaliser des mesures de base de l’anneau mitral et des feuillets en seulement quatre étapes.
Quantification cardiaque 3D avancée (... || Quantification et visualisatio

Quantification cardiaque 3D avancée (3DQA)

Il calcule le volume VG, le volume d’éjection systolique ainsi que la fraction d’éjection 3D à l’aide d’une méthode semi-automatisée de détection des parois intracardiaques en 3D. Il évalue la chronologie des mouvements pariétaux pour chacun des 17 volumes étudiés et défini un index de synchronie pour tous les segments de volume ou un groupe de segments de volume sélectionnés par l’utilisateur. Le Q-App semi-automatisé mesure la fraction d’éjection globale en 3D, sans se fonder sur des hypothèses géométriques de calcul. Ce module permet également d’évaluer l’insuffisance cardiaque en fournissant différentes informations synchronisées.
Région d’intérêt (ROI) || Fiabilité du diagnostic

Région d’intérêt (ROI)

Ce module fournit des images échocardiographiques de contraste, en couleur et vous permet d’en extraire des données acoustiques.
Précision et rapidité || Processus de travail efficaces

Calcul rapide et précis de la fraction d’éjection

Composant essentiel de la plupart des examens échocardiographiques, la fraction d’éjection est un des paramètres clés de l’échocardiographie permettant d’identifier un dysfonctionnement du ventricule gauche ou une détérioration clinique. Il s’agit donc d’un important facteur à prendre en compte lors de la planification d’une correction chirurgicale. La gamme QLAB dédiée à la fraction d’éjection (FE) comprend les modules suivants : Quantification 2D Automatiséeᴬᴵ (a2DQᴬᴵ), Quantification automatisée des mouvements cardiaquesᴬᴵ (aCMQᴬᴵ), Quantification cardiaque 3D (3DQ), Quantification cardiaque 3D avancée (3DQ Advanced).
SQ (Quantification de la déformation ... || Quantification et visualisatio

SQ (Quantification de la déformation cardiaque)

Ce module fournit des données fonctionnelles, notamment des mesures de la vélocité myocardique obtenues à partir d’un Doppler tissulaire en mode Couleur et vous permet de calculer le déplacement, la déformation et la vitesse de déformation cardiaques.
Quantification 2D Automatiséeᴬᴵ (a2DQ... || Fiabilité du diagnostic

Quantification 2D Automatiséeᴬᴵ (a2DQᴬᴵ)

Il permet la détection automatique des parois du ventricule gauche, un accès rapide à la fraction d’éjection en 2D et aux volumes ainsi que de choisir entre la méthode biplan Simpson et la quantification du déplacement annulaire cinétique tissulaire (TMAD). a2DQᴬᴵ est un outil adapté à toutes les salles d’échocardiographie : il mesure la fraction d’éjection en 2D en un seul clic, pour tous les types de patients, sans effectuer de tracé manuel. La quantification du déplacement annulaire cinétique tissulaire fournit un indice validé correspondant à la fraction d’éjection, ce qui est particulièrement utile pour les patients techniquement difficiles.
Plus de précision || Processus de travail efficaces

Plus de précision dans le diagnostic de l’ischémie

L’échocardiographie d’effort est souvent le premier examen réalisé pour diagnostiquer l’ischémie. Cependant, si l’examen n’est pas concluant, le clinicien perd un temps précieux tant au niveau du diagnostic que du traitement. C’est pourquoi Philips a mis au point une technologie facilitant l’acquisition des images dont vous avez besoin pour obtenir des résultats probants. Ainsi, les cristaux PureWave offrent une qualité d’image remarquable pour des fréquences d’émission comprises entre 1 et 5 MHz, ce qui rend possible l’imagerie des patients techniquement difficiles avec une pénétration en profondeur et un nombre réduit d’artefacts. La sonde X5-1 xMATRIX équipée de la fonction iRotate vous permet, quant à elle, d’exécuter un protocole d’échocardiographie d’effort complet depuis une seule et même fenêtre, sans avoir à déplacer la sonde.
Quantification automatisée des mouvem... || Fiabilité du diagnostic

Quantification automatisée des mouvements cardiaquesᴬᴵ (aCMQᴬᴵ)

Inspiré de la technologie du 2D Speckle, fondée sur le suivi des bruits de rétrodiffusion, ce module positionne automatiquement la ROI en fonction de la vue anatomique sélectionnée, et génère des mesures de la fonction myocardique globale et régionale. Les données sont présentées sous forme de tableau, de projection planaire des 17 segments et de divers types de courbes. Vous avez également accès à la fraction d’éjection (FE) du ventricule gauche, au volume télésystolique (VtS) et au volume télédiastolique (VtD). Le module extrait rapidement et facilement les données de fraction d’éjection et de déformation longitudinale globale à partir des images acquises.
Prise en charge || Processus de travail efficaces

Prise en charge des patients souffrant d’insuffisance cardiaque

La thérapie de resynchronisation cardiaque peut augmenter le taux de survie des patients souffrant d’insuffisance cardiaque et réagissant favorablement à ce traitement. Cependant, selon la méthode d’évaluation définie, l’efficacité de la thérapie ne peut pas toujours être garantie, ce qui génère une perte de temps et d’argent. En outre, toute nouvelle méthode d’évaluation doit pouvoir être facilement intégrée dans les protocoles d’échocardiographie standard. La solution QLAB offre un ensemble complet d’outils de quantification 2D et 3D avancés dédiés à l’évaluation de l’insuffisance cardiaque mettant à profit : le module Quantification de l’épaisseur intima-media (IMT), le module Quantification automatisée des mouvements cardiaques (aCMQᴬᴵ) et le module Quantification cardiaque 3D avancée (3DQ Advanced).
CMQ Stress || Fiabilité du diagnostic

CMQ Stress

Ce module utilise la technologie du 2D Speckle (suivi des bruits de rétrodiffusion) pour évaluer la fonction cardiaque globale, régionale et locale, au repos et à l’effort. Il intègre une interface rapide et intuitive, spécifiquement conçue pour les examens d’échocardiographie d’effort.
QLAB : une solution dédiée || Processus de travail efficaces

Outils de quantification éprouvés

Vous êtes à la recherche d’outils de quantification éprouvés qui facilitent les examens, les rendent plus reproductibles et fournissent davantage d’informations ? Vous souhaitez visualiser, manipuler et mesurer des ensembles de données 3D tout en disposant de rapports de mesure complet ? Vous avez besoin d’outils avancés d’analyse des images pour la quantification 2D et 3D, la quantification en Doppler couleur et les études de contraste ? Vous souhaitez avoir accès, sur station externe, aux fonctions de visualisation, de rendu et de quantification cardiaque avancée en modes d’imagerie 2D, 3D et couleur, tout en pouvant créer rapidement et facilement des fichiers aux formats BMP, TIF, JPG, MOV, WMV et AVI ? Alors QLAB est fait pour vous.
  • L’application QLAB est un dispositif médical de classe I, fabriqué par Philips Healthcare. Il est destiné à la quantification et l’analyse des données d’images. Lisez attentivement la notice d'utilisation et/ou l'étiquetage. Ce dispositif médical est un produit de santé réglementé qui porte, au titre de cette réglementation, le marquage CE.

Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.

