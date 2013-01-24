By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
La sucette Super Soothie existe en rose et en bleu.
Les sucettes pour nourrissons sont des dispositifs médicaux de classe I, fabriqués par Philips Healthcare et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l’organisme notifié British Standards Institution. Elles sont destinées à apaiser et favoriser l’apprentissage de la succion des nourrissons. Les actes effectués avec les sucettes pour nourrissons sont pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement le manuel d’utilisation. Ces dispositifs médicaux sont des produits de santé réglementés qui portent, au titre de cette réglementation, le marquage CE. Juillet 2018
Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.