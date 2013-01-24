Le doudou Snoedel* est un concept simple et efficace inspiré de la tradition d'une famille néerlandaise. Il permet aux parents de réconforter et d'établir un lien avec leur enfant, même pendant l'hospitalisation.
La laine douce contenue dans ce doudou en flanelle de grande qualité s’imprègne de l’odeur des parents et la restitue progressivement. Le doudou Snoedel vise à réconforter aussi bien l’enfant que les parents.
* Le doudou Snoedel peut être personnalisé avec le nom et le logo d'un hôpital. Pour plus d'information, contactez Philips.
Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.
