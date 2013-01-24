Page d'accueil
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Termes recherchés

Snoedel Aide à la formation du lien postnatal

Snoedel

Aide à la formation du lien postnatal

Trouver des produits similaires

Le doudou Snoedel* est un concept simple et efficace inspiré de la tradition d'une famille néerlandaise. Il permet aux parents de réconforter et d'établir un lien avec leur enfant, même pendant l'hospitalisation.

Contactez nous

Médiathèque

Caractéristiques
Comfort doll

Doudou favorisant le lien parent/enfant

La laine douce contenue dans ce doudou en flanelle de grande qualité s’imprègne de l’odeur des parents et la restitue progressivement. Le doudou Snoedel vise à réconforter aussi bien l’enfant que les parents.
  • * Le doudou Snoedel peut être personnalisé avec le nom et le logo d'un hôpital. Pour plus d'information, contactez Philips.

Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
Êtes-vous un professionnel de santé ?
Veuillez cocher la case
Envoyer Annuler

Remarque :

Les informations présentes sur ce site Internet sont destinées à des professionnels de santé.