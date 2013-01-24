Page d'accueil
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Termes recherchés

Matelas Aide au positionnement pour nourrisson

Matelas Squishon

Aide au positionnement pour nourrisson

Trouver des produits similaires

Le matelas Squishon est rempli de gel non toxique et comporte une surface moelleuse qui soulage les points de pression, tout en assurant un positionnement adéquat.

Contactez nous
Caractéristiques
Conception malléable

Conception malléable limitant la manipulation du patient

Le personnel soignant modèle le gel afin de repositionner le nourrisson et ainsi soulager les points de pression, sans avoir à le manipuler.
Maintien flexible

Maintien flexible pour une meilleure prise en charge

Le matelas Squishon peut être utilisé à chaque fois que vous avez besoin de soulager les points de pression ou vibrations chez les nourrissons immobilisés. Des études ont notamment démontré son efficacité pour réduire les vibrations pendant le transport.*
  • *Gajendragadkar et al. “Mechanical Vibration in Neonatal Transport: A Randomized Study of Different Mattresses.” Journal of Perinatalogy. 5. (2000): 307-310.
  • Matelas Squishon est un dispositif médical de classe I fabriqué par Philips. Il est utilisé pour l'aide au positionnement des nourrissons. Lisez attentivement la notice d'utilisation. Juillet 2018

Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
Êtes-vous un professionnel de santé ?
Veuillez cocher la case
Envoyer Annuler

Remarque :

Les informations présentes sur ce site Internet sont destinées à des professionnels de santé.