Le Philips IntelliVue X3 est un moniteur compact, à double vocation et transportable qui dispose d’un fonctionnement intuitif similaire à celui d’un smartphone et offre une gamme évolutive de paramètres cliniques
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
¹ Offre une compatibilité descendante de 12 ans avec les moniteurs patient IntelliVue (une mise à niveau logicielle peut s’avérer nécessaire) et de plus de 6 ans avec les Centres d’information IntelliVue (une mise à niveau logicielle peut s’avérer nécessaire).
² Pour obtenir la liste complète des agents recommandés, reportez-vous au Manuel d’utilisation du moniteur patient IntelliVue X3.
³ Corning et Gorilla sont des marques déposées de Corning Incorporated. Le verre antimicrobien Corning® Gorilla® Glass ne constitue pas une protection pour les utilisateurs et ne présente aucun avantage direct ou implicite pour la santé.
⁴ ECG/Resp, FAST-SpO₂, PNI toutes les 15 minutes, luminosité optimale
La solution de monitorage IntelliVue X3 est un dispositif médical de classe IIb, fabriqué par Philips et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l’organisme notifié TÜV SUD 0123. Elle est destinée à la surveillance continue des paramètres physiologiques. Cette surveillance est prise en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation. Juillet 2017
Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.