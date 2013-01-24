Page d'accueil
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Termes recherchés

Moniteur patient IntelliVue X3 La puissance de 2 moniteurs : une surveillance continue au chevet du patient et pendant le transport

Moniteur patient IntelliVue X3

La puissance de 2 moniteurs : une surveillance continue au chevet du patient et pendant le transport

Trouver des produits similaires

Le Philips IntelliVue X3 est un moniteur compact, à double vocation et transportable qui dispose d’un fonctionnement intuitif similaire à celui d’un smartphone et offre une gamme évolutive de paramètres cliniques

Contactez nous

Médiathèque

Caractéristiques
Facile d’utilisation
Facile d’utilisation

Facile d’utilisation

Le fonctionnement du moniteur IntelliVue X3 est similaire à celui d’un smartphone. Il vous suffit de faire glisser votre doigt sur l’écran pour faire défiler un grand choix d’écrans adaptés à différentes situations cliniques. Chaque écran peut être personnalisé afin d’afficher exactement les informations que vous souhaitez, de la façon qui vous convient le mieux.
Conçu pour optimiser l’efficacité
Conçu pour optimiser l’efficacité

Conçu pour optimiser l’efficacité

L’IntelliVue X3 contribue à rationaliser les processus de travail et améliorer l’efficacité du personnel en réduisant le nombre d’étapes nécessaires à la préparation des patients pour le transport. Lorsqu’il est connecté à un moniteur de chevet IntelliVue, le X3 fonctionne comme un Module multi-mesure. Une fois détaché du moniteur hôte, le X3 devient un moniteur de transport robuste. En outre, il n’est pas nécessaire de changer les câbles patient, ni avant ni après le transport.
Une interface éprouvée
Une interface éprouvée

Une interface éprouvée

L’interface utilisateur intuitive du X3 repose sur les produits phares de Philips, les moniteurs patient IntelliVue, qui ont été validés par 15 ans d’utilisation clinique au cours desquels ils n’ont cessé d’être perfectionnés. Dans une étude indépendante, 86 % des participants ont affirmé que le X3 est très simple à utiliser et que son fonctionnement est similaire à celui d’un smartphone ou d’une tablette. En outre, tous les participants ont déclaré que son interface est intuitive et moderne.
Une vision globale
Une vision globale

Une vision globale

Où que vous soyez dans l’hôpital, il est important que vous puissiez consulter rapidement les paramètres vitaux de vos patients. Il suffit de connecter le X3 à un écran distant IntelliVue XDS pour afficher les mesures de l’IntelliVue X3 sur un grand écran haute résolution standard.
Protection de vos investissements
Protection de vos investissements

Protection de vos investissements

L’IntelliVue X3 s’intègre facilement à vos solutions de monitorage patient IntelliVue existantes. Il fonctionne avec vos extensions de mesure IntelliVue, vos moniteurs hôtes, vos Centres d’information patient (PIC classique et PIC iX), votre infrastructure de réseau clinique, et autres composants¹. Ceci permet de prolonger la durée de vie de vos solutions de monitorage patient et de réduire le coût de propriété total.
Renommée pour sa fiabilité
Renommée pour sa fiabilité

Renommée pour sa fiabilité

Avec plus d’un million de moniteurs patient IntelliVue vendus depuis 2002, l’IntelliVue X3 fait partie d’une gamme de solutions de monitorage renommée pour sa fiabilité. Une structure très modulaire et innovante facilite l’accès, le retrait et le remplacement de tous les composants – rapidement et à peu de frais.
Différentes options d’alimentation afin d’optimiser vos processus de travail
Différentes options d’alimentation afin d’optimiser vos processus de travail

Différentes options d’alimentation afin d’optimiser vos processus de travail

Configurez votre X3 comme il vous convient. Ce moniteur compact est livré avec une batterie rechargeable amovible offrant une autonomie de plus de 5 heures sur une seule charge. La station d’accueil IntelliVue Dock (en option), sur alimentation secteur, constitue quant à elle une solution d’accueil abordable qui assure la charge et la connexion réseau du X3. Toutefois, il vous suffit de relier le X3 à un moniteur hôte pour que ce dernier lui fournisse l’alimentation nécessaire.
Adapté aux protocoles de contrôle des infections
Adapté aux protocoles de contrôle des infections

Adapté aux protocoles de contrôle des infections

Toutes les surfaces du X3 sont fabriquées à partir de matériaux résistants aux produits chimiques. Lors de tests effectués avec des produits désinfectants agressifs[²], ces matériaux ont montré une résistance environ 60 fois supérieure à celle des matériaux utilisés précédemment. La partie du X3 que vous touchez le plus souvent, c’est-à-dire son écran tactile, est recouverte d’un verre antimicrobien Corning® Gorilla® Glass[³] doté d’ions argent aux propriétés antimicrobiennes.
Davantage de paramètres grâce aux extensions de mesure
Davantage de paramètres grâce aux extensions de mesure

Davantage de paramètres grâce aux extensions de mesure

Les extensions de mesure permettent d’ajouter au X3 les paramètres suivants : plusieurs pressions invasives, mesure de température supplémentaire, débit cardiaque et capnographie. Les trois différentes extensions optimisent les fonctions de surveillance de votre moniteur afin de s’adapter à des patients dont l’état de santé est encore plus critique.
*

Informations de contact

* Champ requis
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
En spécifiant la raison pour laquelle vous souhaitez être contacté, nous pourrons vous fournir un meilleur service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Qu'est-ce que ça veut dire?
Final CEE consent
  • ¹ Offre une compatibilité descendante de 12 ans avec les moniteurs patient IntelliVue (une mise à niveau logicielle peut s’avérer nécessaire) et de plus de 6 ans avec les Centres d’information IntelliVue (une mise à niveau logicielle peut s’avérer nécessaire).
  • ² Pour obtenir la liste complète des agents recommandés, reportez-vous au Manuel d’utilisation du moniteur patient IntelliVue X3.
  • ³ Corning et Gorilla sont des marques déposées de Corning Incorporated. Le verre antimicrobien Corning® Gorilla® Glass ne constitue pas une protection pour les utilisateurs et ne présente aucun avantage direct ou implicite pour la santé.
  • ⁴ ECG/Resp, FAST-SpO₂, PNI toutes les 15 minutes, luminosité optimale
  • La solution de monitorage IntelliVue X3 est un dispositif médical de classe IIb, fabriqué par Philips et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l’organisme notifié TÜV SUD 0123. Elle est destinée à la surveillance continue des paramètres physiologiques. Cette surveillance est prise en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation. Juillet 2017

Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
Êtes-vous un professionnel de santé ?
Veuillez cocher la case
Envoyer Annuler

Remarque :

Les informations présentes sur ce site Internet sont destinées à des professionnels de santé.