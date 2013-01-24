Documents
Brochure: Message pour
Brochure: Message pour les salles de sport
Manuels d’utilisation: Guide des bonnes pratiques pour la maintenance des DAE
Brochure: Télécharger le poster
Le défibrillateur HeartStart FRx intègre la fonction avancée "Life Guidance", mise au point pour faciliter la prise en charge des arrêts cardio-respiratoires. Conçu pour les interventions d’urgence, le défibrillateur HeartStart FRx est facile à utiliser, de conception robuste et comprend des consignes vocales claires.
Adapté aux environnements difficiles
Facile à utiliser sur les nourrissons et enfants
Peu de maintenance pour être rapidement opérationnel
Instructions étape par étape
Aide complète à la RCP pour les secouristes inexpérimentés
Facilite le relais par le SMUR et fait gagner du temps
