HeartStart Défibrillateur automatisé externe

HeartStart FRx

Défibrillateur automatisé externe

Le défibrillateur HeartStart FRx intègre la fonction avancée "Life Guidance", mise au point pour faciliter la prise en charge des arrêts cardio-respiratoires. Conçu pour les interventions d’urgence, le défibrillateur HeartStart FRx est facile à utiliser, de conception robuste et comprend des consignes vocales claires.

Les électrodes SMART II pré-connectées peuvent être utilisées chez l’adulte et l’enfant, afin de dél

Adapté aux environnements difficiles

Le défibrillateur FRx est adapté à la prise en charge des arrêts cardio-respiratoires (ACR) dans des environnements et conditions extrêmes comme par exemple dans les lieux publics, conformément aux décrets d’application de nouvelles lois dans certains pays, ou dans tout type d’environnement sportif ou professionnel. Léger, fiable et robuste, il peut résister à de mauvais traitements, à des températures extrêmes, ainsi qu’à des environnements poussiéreux ou humides.
L’approche "Life Guidance" fournit à l’utilisateur des consignes vocales intuitives, étape par étape

Facile à utiliser sur les nourrissons et enfants

Le défibrillateur HeartStart FRx est équipé d’une clé de défibrillation pédiatrique unique permettant d’utiliser les mêmes électrodes chez l’adulte ou l’enfant. Il suffit d’insérer la clé dans l’appareil qui ajuste automatiquement la puissance de choc et règle la fonction "Life Guidance" afin qu’elle donne les instructions appropriées sur le positionnement des électrodes et la RPC chez l’enfant ; le tout sans avoir à changer d’électrodes.
Lorsque les électrodes SMART sont placées sur la poitrine nue du patient, elles détectent toute anom

Peu de maintenance pour être rapidement opérationnel

Le défibrillateur HeartStart FRx est fourni entièrement assemblé et prêt à l’emploi. Il vous suffit simplement de tirer sur la languette verte pour lancer l’auto-test, afin de vérifier qu’il est prêt à être utilisé. Une fois mis en service, le défibrillateur FRx est facile à entretenir. Il effectue plus de 85 auto-tests réguliers et sa batterie peut durer quatre ans avant d’être remplacée.
Instructions étape par étape

Le défibrillateur FRx vous guide à travers toutes les étapes de la défibrillation. Pour délivrer un choc, placez les électrodes sur la poitrine nue du patient comme indiqué sur le schéma de positionnement. Le DAE détermine si un choc est nécessaire et si c’est le cas, il vous indique d’appuyer sur le bouton de choc orange. Si vous avez besoin d’une aide supplémentaire, les commandes vocales répètent et reformulent les instructions. Si vous vous trouvez dans un environnement bruyant, des voyants clignotants et un aide-mémoire sont également là pour vous guider.
Aide complète à la RCP pour les secouristes inexpérimentés

Si vous avez besoin d’aide pour la réanimation cardiopulmonaire (RCP), la fonction "Life Guidance" vous guide à travers des instructions et signaux sonores. Elle vous indique le nombre exact, la fréquence et l’amplitude des compressions thoraciques, et vous explique comment pratiquer la respiration artificielle. Si la clé de défibrillation pédiatrique est insérée, des instructions adaptées à la RCP pédiatrique sont fournies.
Facilite le relais par le SMUR et fait gagner du temps

Le défibrillateur FRx vous guide à travers chaque étape de l’intervention et vous rappelle également de contacter les services médicaux d’urgence. À l’arrivée du SMUR, le transfert est simple et rapide car les électrodes du défibrillateur FRx sont compatibles avec la plupart des équipements du SMUR. En effet, le personnel du SMUR peut raccorder son propre défibrillateur aux électrodes déjà placées sur le patient, ce qui permet de gagner un temps précieux.

 

  • *”Shortening the interval between the last compression and the shock even by a few seconds can improve shock success (defibrillation and ROSC)” – American Heart Association. Directives émises en 2010 par l’American Heart Association en matière de réanimation cardio-pulmonaire et de soins cardiovasculaires d’urgence. 122 (suppl 3): S706-S719.
  • Les défibrillateurs HeartStart sont des dispositifs médicaux de classe IIb, fabriqués par Philips et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l’organisme certifié TÜV SÜD 0123. Ils sont destinés au traitement des arrêts cardio-respiratoires. Les actes effectués avec les défibrillateurs HeartStart sont pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation. Janvier 2018

