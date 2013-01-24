Grâce à Philips IntelliSpace ECG, vous pouvez consulter rapidement et simplement les ECG à tout moment, où que vous soyez et bénéficier d’une connectivité étendue, vous assurant une gestion des tâches optimale.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Microsoft Windows Server, SQL Server, Windows et Internet Explorer sont des marques commerciales ou déposées de Microsoft Corporation
Chrome est une marque commerciale de Google Inc.
Firefox est une marque déposée de Mozilla Foundation
Safari est une marque déposée d’Apple Inc.
Le système IntelliSpace ECG (iECG) est un dispositif médical de classe IIa, fabriqué par Philips et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l'organisme certifié TÜV SUD 0123. Il est destiné à la visualisation, l’analyse, le diagnostic et l'archivage des ECG. Les actes diagnostiques sont pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation. Avril 2018
Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.