Termes recherchés
La performance du système d’imagerie EPIQ 7 fournit aux gynécologues et obstétriciens les réponses à leurs questions les plus complexes.
Demande de contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
xMATRIX, une technologie avancée de sonde d’échographie
L’imagerie nSIGHT : une approche innovante de l’échographie
Technologie PureWave pour l’imagerie des patients techniquement difficiles
Excellente qualité d’image à chaque trimestre
Processus de travail avancés pour plus d’ergonomie et de mobilité
Interface tactile de type tablette pour faciliter la navigation
iSCAN optimise les images de manière automatique
Réduction des risques de troubles musculo-squelettiques grâce à un design ergonomique
Grande mobilité pour réaliser des examens en toutes circonstances
Silencieux pour les petites salles d’examen
Prise en charge DICOM multimodalité pour simplifier la consultation
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand