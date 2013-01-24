Page d'accueil
EPIQ Système d&#039;échographie cardiaque

EPIQ 7

Système d'échographie cardiaque

La performance du système d’imagerie EPIQ 7 fournit aux cardiologues les réponses à leurs questions les plus complexes.

Caractéristiques
xMATRIX || KBA1

xMATRIX, une technologie avancée de sonde d’échographie

Cet échographe Premium est compatible avec les sondes les plus innovantes du marché. xMATRIX regroupe tous les modes au sein d’une même sonde et permet d’y accéder à l’aide d’une simple touche : 2D, 3D/4D, xPlan temps réel, reconstruction multiplanaire (MPR) en temps réel, MPR, Doppler, Doppler couleur et Doppler énergie (CPA).
Anatomical Intelligence || KBA2

Anatomical Intelligence : précision des images

Notre approche innovante AIUS (intelligence anatomique appliquée à l’échographie) est au cœur de l’architecture de l’EPIQ 7 et vise à faire évoluer un échographe auparavant passif en un outil diagnostic extrêmement adaptatif. Grâce à la modélisation avancée des organes (technologie xMATRIX) et aux outils de quantification éprouvés, les examens sont faciles à réaliser, davantage reproductibles et plus riches en informations. L’AIUS vise à automatiser les étapes répétitives et à fournir une analyse complète et entièrement informatisée, avec une intervention minimale de l’utilisateur, afin de vous procurer les résultats dont vous avez besoin.
Imagerie nSIGHT || KBA3

L’imagerie nSIGHT : une approche innovante de l’échographie

L’architecture propriétaire Philips nSIGHT repose sur une approche totalement différente de l’échographie. Contrairement aux systèmes classiques qui créent les images ligne par ligne, la technologie nSIGHT se base sur les pixels pour générer des images d’une résolution optimale. L’imagerie nSIGHT intègre un nouveau formateur de faisceau de haute précision ainsi qu’un puissant traitement parallèle afin de pouvoir recevoir et traiter d’importants volumes de données acoustiques, tout en permettant au système de se focaliser en temps réel sur les pixels, pour une plus grande résolution et homogénéité d’image.
PureWave || KBA4

Technologie PureWave pour l’imagerie des patients techniquement difficiles

La technologie Philips de cristal PureWave, dont l’efficacité clinique est reconnue, améliore la pénétration du faisceau ultrasonore chez les patients peu échogènes. Les cristaux PureWave se caractérisent notamment par leur pureté et leur homogénéité, ce qui les rend jusqu’à 85 % plus efficaces que les matériaux classiques. Les performances d’imagerie sont ainsi optimisées pour une meilleure pénétration et résolution plus fine.
Processus de travail avancés || KBA4

Processus de travail avancés pour plus d’ergonomie et de mobilité

L’échographe EPIQ 7 place les échographistes au cœur de notre approche Premium : simplicité d’utilisation, mobilité, rationalisation des processus de travail et ergonomie. Nous avons entièrement repensé l’interaction entre le clinicien et son échographe, et ce à tous les niveaux, tout en conservant un mode de fonctionnement intuitif et silencieux.
Interface tactile de type tablette || KBA4

Interface tactile de type tablette pour faciliter la navigation

Grâce à son interface tactile de type tablette, vous pouvez accéder rapidement aux fonctions du système et réduire de 40 % le nombre de mouvements et de 15 % les déplacements nécessaires pour effectuer un examen.
iSCAN || KBA4

iSCAN optimise les images de manière automatique

La fonction iSCAN en temps réel (AutoSCAN) optimise automatiquement le gain et le TGC pour fournir en continu des images de qualité.
Ergonomique || KBA4

Réduction des risques de troubles musculo-squelettiques grâce à un design ergonomique

Le panneau de commande et le moniteur du système EPIQ sont articulés pour permettre à l’opérateur d’avoir une position ergonomique, qu’il soit assis ou debout. Son grand écran de 21” (53,4 cm) offre une visualisation optimale dans tout type d’environnement. L’échographe EPIQ 7 comprend quatre connecteurs de sondes équipés d’une fonction d’éclairage ambiant afin de faciliter la sélection de la sonde lors de l’examen.
Grande mobilité || KBA4

Grande mobilité pour réaliser des examens en toutes circonstances

L’EPIQ 7 est le plus léger de sa catégorie et peut donc facilement être transporté sur sol carrelé ou recouvert de moquette. Il ne suffit que de quelques secondes pour le mettre en veille, le déplacer et le redémarrer. De plus, le moniteur se replie pour réduire la hauteur totale du système lors du transport. Les crochets intégrés et le plateau de rangement pour câbles sont très pratiques pour réaliser des examens en toute mobilité.
Extrêmement silencieux || KBA4

Silencieux pour les petites salles d’examen

L’EPIQ 7 est très silencieux : un test acoustique a établi qu’il émettait entre 37 et 41 dB lors de son fonctionnement, soit l’équivalent du niveau sonore ambiant dans une bibliothèque. Cela représente donc un avantage considérable pour les petites salles d’examen/d’acquisition.
Prise en charge DICOM multimodalité || KBA4

Prise en charge DICOM multimodalité pour simplifier la consultation

Vous pouvez visualiser des images DICOM, notamment TDM, MN, IRM, mammographiques et échographiques, directement depuis votre système EPIQ. Il vous permet de comparer facilement les examens en cours aux examens antérieurs, sans utiliser de station de visualisation externe, et de visualiser ces images multimodalités en temps réel lors d’une exploration échographique. Effectuez ensuite une acquisition des images de comparaison côte-à-côte afin de documenter l’examen.

Découvrez HeartModelᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ pour l’échocardiographie

Découvrez HeartModelᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅, une nouvelle application d’intelligence anatomique appliquée à l’échographie (AIUS) intégrant les fonctionnalités suivantes pour l’échocardiographie : quantification 3D temps réel, affichages 2D automatisés et reproductibilité performante. HeartModelᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ détecte, segmente et quantifie automatiquement l’oreillette gauche et le ventricule gauche à partir d’un volume 3D.

Découvrez l’intelligence anatomique et le logiciel Heart Model pour la quantification automatique des volumes 3D

