Termes recherchés
L’échographe Philips EPIQ Elite est conçu pour un niveau de performances cliniques élevé, un processus de travail et des outils d’intelligence avancés pour répondre aux défis des pratiques actuelles les plus exigeantes. La plate-forme EPIQ Elite offre des solutions d’échographie dédiées, avec des outils cliniquement adaptés pour améliorer la fiabilité du diagnostic.
Demande de contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Imagerie nSIGHT
Écran HD MAX 24"
XRES Pro, le traitement d’images nouvelle génération
MicroFlow Imaging
Technologie de sonde PureWave et xMATRIX
xMATRIX : des sondes puissantes et polyvalentes
AIUS – Une analyse plus rapide et reproductible grâce à l’intelligence artificielle
Fusion d’images et navigation – Fusion multi-modalités et guidage interventionnel faciles à utiliser
Un système de sécurité puissant pour protéger les données sensibles des patients
Élastographie
Imagerie nSIGHT
Écran HD MAX 24"
XRES Pro, le traitement d’images nouvelle génération
MicroFlow Imaging
Technologie de sonde PureWave et xMATRIX
xMATRIX : des sondes puissantes et polyvalentes
AIUS – Une analyse plus rapide et reproductible grâce à l’intelligence artificielle
Fusion d’images et navigation – Fusion multi-modalités et guidage interventionnel faciles à utiliser
Un système de sécurité puissant pour protéger les données sensibles des patients
Élastographie
|Largeur
|
|Hauteur
|
|Profondeur
|
|Poids
|
|Taille du moniteur
|
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand