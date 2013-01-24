Eleva MultiDiagnost

The MultiDiagnost Eleva remote controlled R/F system, supports diagnoses and interventions on the same system. Clinical packages for ERCP, GI, orthopedics, pain management, trauma, urology, & vascular procedures are available.
Urological interventions require the utmost flexibility from an X-ray system. The Urology package combines advanced radiographic functionality with dedicated urological tools to support fast and secure interventions. It provides comfortable access to the region of interest during ureteroscopy and superb imaging during urodynamics.
The Eleva workspot combines static and dynamic applications from computed radiography (CR), digital radiography (DR) and radiography/fluoroscopy (RF). It supports flexible patient management such as the combination of DR and RF exams in one single study. Going beyond standard pre-sets, you can customize exam types and patient-reltaed parameters.
The complete 180° rotation range of MultiDiagnost Eleva with 3D-RX provides the necessary reconstruction data for superb, high resolution 3D image quality. These images are available within seconds. They give excellent insight into tortuous vasculature, complex structures, and other pathological processes.
The MultiDiagnost Eleva moves around patients so they can remain stationary, whether an AP, lateral, or oblique projection is required. Patients can remain comfortably in place throughout the examination, which can minimize movement artifacts and the need for retakes.
Patient comfort and examination flexibility is a must for pain management procedures. The Pain Management package provides extra support and flexible, high quality imaging for pain treatment procedures, such as myelograms, vertebroplasty and spine interventions.
The gastrointestinal (GI) tract can host a wide variety of diseases – in patients of all ages. Effective diagnosis and treatment requires the utmost flexibility from medical equipment. The Gastrointestinal package can visualize anatomy from any angle. Its dynamic video fluoroscopy can show the GI tract function in real time.
For orthopedic imaging, weight bearing imaging, dynamic fluoroscopy and 3D visualizations are key requirements for diagnostics, treatment and post-interventional evaluation. The special Orthopedics package provides fast and detailed anatomical insight for all your orthopedic examinations.
For vascular diagnostics and interventions, conventional angiography is often required in addition to MR and CT angiography. Detailed visualization of complex vasculature from multiple viewing angles is key. The Vascular package provides high resolution digital subtraction images to support diagnosis and treatment planning, while 3D visualization provides additional insight.
Monitoring vital functions and obtaining a fast and accurate diagnosis without moving the patient is critical in the ER. The Trauma package lets you perform multiple diagnostic imaging procedures on one multipurpose X-ray system. It provides exceptional visibility to support you in making clinical decisions and treatment choices.
