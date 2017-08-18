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ActionFitCasque sport Bluetooth®

SHQ7900CL/00

4.1

| (23) Avis | 80% recommandent ce produit

REPOUSSEZ VOS LIMITES, sans fil

Préparez-vous à dépasser vos limites avec les écouteurs sport Philips Actionfit WirelessFreedom. Parfaitement ajustés, étanches et sans câble, ils peuvent se porter de différentes manières, offrent un confort optimal et des basses profondes pour maintenir votre corps en mouvement.

Voir tous les avantages

Écouteurs sport personnalisables sans fil

REPOUSSEZ VOS LIMITES, sans fil

  • Pour l'intérieur et l'extérieur

  • Bluetooth®

  • Résiste à la sueur

  • Câble plat

Le clip magnétique reste fixé pendant tout votre entraînement

Le clip magnétique reste fixé pendant tout votre entraînement

Un clip magnétique sécurise le câble sans rebondir lorsque vous repoussez vos limites.

Idéaux pour les séances de sport, grâce à l'indice de résistance à la transpiration IPX2

Idéaux pour les séances de sport, grâce à l'indice de résistance à la transpiration IPX2

Ne craignez pas la transpiration. Grâce à l'indice IPX2, vous pouvez transpirer et pratiquer le sport sous la pluie sans que l'humidité ne pénètre dans les écouteurs.

Housse de transport sport pour un rangement facile

Rangez votre casque en toute sécurité dans la housse aérée permettant un accès rapide et facilitant le transport.

Spécificités Techniques

Rechercher de l'assistance pour ce produit

Consulter la FAQ, les modes d'emploi, les informations de sécurité et les conseils

Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

4.1

sur 5

23

Avis

80%

recommandent ce produit

18/08/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

never had an issue with pairing to any device

This is the only headphones that actually fit my ears properly and do not fall. Sounds is Ok not the best but very good and clear. The only issue I have is with the microphone and the noise cancelation when you are outside.

Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones

Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones

18/08/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

never had an issue with pairing to any device

This is the only headphones that actually fit my ears properly and do not fall. Sounds is Ok not the best but very good and clear. The only issue I have is with the microphone and the noise cancelation when you are outside.

Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones

Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones

06/07/2017

Deutschland

Deutschland

Guter Bluetooth InEar Kopfhörer

Das Gerät funktioniert einwandfrei und ist sehr einfach zu bedienen. Das Gerät wird an einem Samsung Note 4 betrieben. Die Lautstärke ist nicht so hoch, aber immer ausreichend. Musik gerät nicht wirklich zum Hochgenuß, daß scheint aber Bauartbedingt nicht besser machbar zu sein. Habe jetzt mehrere InEars in unterschiedlichen Preiskategorien durchprobiert, keiner überzeugt wirklich. Der SHQ7900 ist im Gesamtpaket aber gut gelungen. Er ist leicht, einfach und klanglich noch OK.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth®-Sportkopfhörer

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth®-Sportkopfhörer

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