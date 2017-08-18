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Arrêté
SHQ7900CL/00
REPOUSSEZ VOS LIMITES, sans fil
Préparez-vous à dépasser vos limites avec les écouteurs sport Philips Actionfit WirelessFreedom. Parfaitement ajustés, étanches et sans câble, ils peuvent se porter de différentes manières, offrent un confort optimal et des basses profondes pour maintenir votre corps en mouvement.
Pour l'intérieur et l'extérieur
Bluetooth®
Résiste à la sueur
Câble plat
Un clip magnétique sécurise le câble sans rebondir lorsque vous repoussez vos limites.
Ne craignez pas la transpiration. Grâce à l'indice IPX2, vous pouvez transpirer et pratiquer le sport sous la pluie sans que l'humidité ne pénètre dans les écouteurs.
Rangez votre casque en toute sécurité dans la housse aérée permettant un accès rapide et facilitant le transport.
4.1
sur 5
23
Avis
80%
recommandent ce produit
Nahoodu
18/08/2017
United Kingdom
never had an issue with pairing to any device
This is the only headphones that actually fit my ears properly and do not fall. Sounds is Ok not the best but very good and clear. The only issue I have is with the microphone and the noise cancelation when you are outside.
Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones
Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones
chris38
18/08/2017
United Kingdom
never had an issue with pairing to any device
This is the only headphones that actually fit my ears properly and do not fall. Sounds is Ok not the best but very good and clear. The only issue I have is with the microphone and the noise cancelation when you are outside.
Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones
Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones
stickmich
06/07/2017
Deutschland
Guter Bluetooth InEar Kopfhörer
Das Gerät funktioniert einwandfrei und ist sehr einfach zu bedienen. Das Gerät wird an einem Samsung Note 4 betrieben. Die Lautstärke ist nicht so hoch, aber immer ausreichend. Musik gerät nicht wirklich zum Hochgenuß, daß scheint aber Bauartbedingt nicht besser machbar zu sein. Habe jetzt mehrere InEars in unterschiedlichen Preiskategorien durchprobiert, keiner überzeugt wirklich. Der SHQ7900 ist im Gesamtpaket aber gut gelungen. Er ist leicht, einfach und klanglich noch OK.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth®-Sportkopfhörer
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth®-Sportkopfhörer
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