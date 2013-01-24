Technologies dynamiques

Le service de pointe que vous attendez de Philips est alimenté par des technologies avancées qui permettent à nos clients de gérer leurs opérations facilement, rapidement et efficacement. Nous avons créé une gamme de solutions pour vous accompagner dans toutes vos démarches : contacter un ingénieur commercial Philips, gérer votre base installée, soumettre une demande de service, rechercher un document, obtenir une formation sur un produit installé récemment, accéder aux données analytiques, acquérir une pièce détachée, et bien plus encore.