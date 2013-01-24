Technologies dynamiques

Le service de pointe que vous attendez de Philips est alimenté par des technologies avancées qui permettent à nos clients de gérer leurs opérations facilement, rapidement et efficacement. Nous avons créé une gamme de solutions pour vous accompagner dans toutes vos démarches : contacter un ingénieur commercial Philips, gérer votre base installée, soumettre une demande de service, rechercher un document, obtenir une formation sur un produit installé récemment, accéder aux données analytiques, acquérir une pièce détachée, et bien plus encore.
Philips met à votre service les technologies les plus avancées
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.