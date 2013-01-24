Page d'accueil
Des technologies dynamiques destinées aux services

Bénéficiez de processus de travail plus efficaces, assurez la transparence des données, des plannings, des activités et plus encore.

    Le service de pointe que vous attendez de Philips est alimenté par des technologies avancées qui permettent à nos clients de gérer leurs opérations facilement, rapidement et efficacement. Nous avons créé une gamme de solutions pour vous accompagner dans toutes vos démarches : contacter un ingénieur commercial Philips, gérer votre base installée, soumettre une demande de service, rechercher un document, obtenir une formation sur un produit installé récemment, accéder aux données analytiques, acquérir une pièce détachée, et bien plus encore.

    Philips met à votre service les technologies les plus avancées

    En spécifiant la raison pour laquelle vous souhaitez être contacté, nous pourrons vous fournir un meilleur service.
    We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
    Intéressé par nos services ? Une question ? Nous nous ferons un plaisir de vous aider.

    Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.

