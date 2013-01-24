Page d'accueil
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Termes recherchés

IntelliSpace PACS Application de gestion des processus de travail

IntelliSpace PACS

Application de gestion des processus de travail

Trouver des produits similaires

La solution Philips IntelliSpace PACS vous accompagne dans la rationalisation de vos processus de travail en permettant une collaboration plus étroite entre les membres de l’équipe soignante, une meilleure répartition de la charge de travail ou encore l’optimisation du temps.

Contactez nous
Caractéristiques
Mon tableau de bord || Processus de travail efficaces

Personnalisation de vos processus de travail grâce au tableau de bord

La fenêtre Mon tableau de bord facilite l’accès aux solutions avancées d’optimisation des processus et permet de visualiser rapidement les données personnalisées en fonction des droits d’accès de chaque utilisateur.
Communication Management || Meilleure communication

Communication Management pour plus d’efficacité

Communication Management est un outil de communication performant, intégré dans l’environnement de travail, qui optimise l’efficacité des utilisateurs d’IntelliSpace PACS. Il favorise une meilleure collaboration, réduit les interruptions et optimise le temps de travail du radiologue. Cet outil comporte des fonctions de messagerie instantanée, courrier électronique et messagerie de diffusion.
Assignment Worklist || Processus de travail efficaces

Assignment Worklist facilite l’interprétation

Cette application simplifie la consultation des examens dans les grands établissements, permet une gestion des affectations de consultations et prend en charge le processus de consultation des établissements universitaires. Les internes peuvent effectuer une interprétation préliminaire, puis la faire valider par les médecins traitants.
ED-RAD Reconciliation Management || Meilleure communication

ED-RAD Reconciliation Management facilite la collaboration

Cette application a été conçue pour améliorer la communication et les processus de travail entre les radiologues et les médecins des urgences. Les processus entièrement automatisés renforcent la collaboration, optimisent l’efficacité et simplifient la prise en charge des patients ainsi que la création de rapports pour l’ACR.
Peer Review Management || Processus de travail efficaces

Peer Review Management facilite la double lecture

Cette application permet une double lecture des examens dans l’environnement de visualisation d’IntelliSpace PACS 4.4. Elle rationalise également le travail des radiologues et facilite le tri/les comparaisons ainsi que la création de rapports pour l’ACR. Le processus de double lecture recommandé par l’ACR est ainsi respecté.
Critical Findings Management || Meilleure communication

Critical Findings Management fluidifie la communication

Ces processus de travail entièrement automatisés simplifient la prise en charge des patients, la communication des résultats et la création de rapports conformes aux exigences de l’ACR. L’outil Critical Findings Management permet un partage rapide et efficace des informations avec les médecins.
Le système Philips IntelliSpace PACS 4.4 est un dispositif médical de classe IIb fabriqué par Philips et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l’organisme notifié TUV NORD 0044. Il est destiné à la visualisation, le traitement et le diagnostic des images. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation. Février 2018 
  • Le dispositif médical IntelliSpacePACS DCX répond aux dispositions de la transposition de la directive sur les dispositifs médicaux 93/42 CEE dans le pays d’origine de l’organisme notifié responsable de cet appareil. Les droits d’auteur et autres titres de propriété relatifs aux logiciels et aux documents correspondants mis à disposition (ci-après « le Logiciel ») demeurent la propriété exclusive de Philips ou de ses licenciés. L’utilisateur ne détient aucun titre ou propriété sur le Logiciel. L’utilisation du Logiciel est soumise aux conditions de la licence d’utilisateur final, disponibles sur demande.

Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand