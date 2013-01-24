Ce scanner de lames haut débit produisant des images en champ clair a été conçu pour répondre aux besoins actuels d’utilisation courante en histopathologie des laboratoires à forte activité et des réseaux d’anatomopathologie intégrés.
La solution Philips Intellisite est un dispositif médical de diagnostic in vitro CE 0344 fabriqué par Philips. Elle est destinée à être utilisée par les pathologistes pour faciliter le diagnostic in vitro. Ce diagnostic est pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation. Mars 2018
Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.
