IntelliSpace PACS Radiology Analytics recoupe différentes sources de données afin de fournir aux services de radiologie une analyse opérationnelle leur permettant de prendre les décisions adaptées et d’optimiser leur efficacité ainsi que leur performance.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Analyse des tendances avec l’outil Referral Patterns Analytics
Tableaux de bord personnalisés
Analyse des ressources avec Resource Utilization Analytics
Suivi des performances des radiologues
Vue d’ensemble des données
Adapté au Big Data
