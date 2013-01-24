Page d'accueil
Radiology Analytics Analyse opérationnelle

Radiology Analytics

Analyse opérationnelle

IntelliSpace PACS Radiology Analytics recoupe différentes sources de données afin de fournir aux services de radiologie une analyse opérationnelle leur permettant de prendre les décisions adaptées et d’optimiser leur efficacité ainsi que leur performance.

Analyse des tendances avec l’outil Referral Patterns Analytics

Les utilisateurs peuvent examiner en détail les tendances afin de déterminer les types d’examen transmis à votre service, la personne qui les a envoyé ainsi que l’évolution des tendances.
Tableaux de bord personnalisés

Créez votre propre tableau de bord adapté à vos besoins et générez rapidement une vue personnalisée afin d’analyser l’évolution des tendances, l’utilisation des ressources et l’efficacité des radiologues.
Analyse des ressources avec Resource Utilization Analytics

L’outil Resource Utilization Analytics vous dévoile comment les ressources de votre service sont utilisées. Grâce à lui, découvrez comment optimiser la répartition du personnel, identifiez les modalités sous- ou surexploitées et prenez des décisions éclairées afin de mettre en place des mesures efficaces.
Suivi des performances des radiologues

L’outil Radiologist Efficiency Analytics vous fournit des données concernant la répartition de la charge de travail au sein de votre service de radiologie. Il répond à des questions telles que : “Quels radiologues sont surchargés de travail ?”, “Qui dispose de temps supplémentaire ?”, “Comment mieux répartir la charge de travail à l’aide des indicateurs actuels ?” ou encore “Quelle est le niveau d’efficacité de chaque radiologue ?”.
Vue d’ensemble des données

La solution Radiology Analytics permet d’accéder facilement aux rapports et tableaux standard, conçus à partir des différentes sources de données disponibles au sein du service. Vous pouvez filtrer ces informations par modalité, situation géographique de l’établissement, origine des prescriptions, ID de ressource, code CPT et autres ensembles de données, afin d’obtenir une vue globale du fonctionnement de votre service de radiologie.
Adapté au Big Data

L’architecture sous-jacente de la solution IntelliSpace PACS Radiology Analytics repose sur des technologies de pointe qui forment un socle évolutif permettant d’accéder rapidement à de vastes ensembles de données non structurés provenant de sources variées. Vous bénéficiez ainsi de données plus détaillées au sein de l’établissement hospitalier.
Les analyses radiologiques issues de Philips Big Data radiology Analytics permettent aux radiologues une analyse de données qui compile les différentes sources de données pour une optimisation et une fluidification de l'analyse.
La performance des radiologues aujourd'hui dépend aussi de la capacité d'analyse des données, à condition évidemment que ces données soient rapidement identifiables. Le dispositif médical IntelliSpacePACS DCX répond notamment à ce besoin.
  • Le dispositif médical IntelliSpacePACS DCX répond aux dispositions de la transposition de la directive sur les dispositifs médicaux 93/42 CEE dans le pays d’origine de l’organisme notifié responsable de cet appareil. Les droits d’auteur et autres titres de propriété relatifs aux logiciels et aux documents correspondants mis à disposition (ci-après « le Logiciel ») demeurent la propriété exclusive de Philips ou de ses licenciés. L’utilisateur ne détient aucun titre ou propriété sur le Logiciel. L’utilisation du Logiciel est soumise aux conditions de la licence d’utilisateur final, disponibles sur demande.

Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.

