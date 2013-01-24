Page d'accueil
FlexVision XL Écran flexible

FlexVision XL

Écran flexible

FlexVision XL est un concept de visualisation avancée qui vous assure une flexibilité et une maîtrise complètes de votre environnement dédié depuis la table. Ce grand écran à cristaux liquides vous permet d’afficher plusieurs images haute définition avec diverses présentations – chacune adaptée à votre procédure spécifique.

Tout ce dont vous avez besoin à portée de vue

La console FlexVision XL est un écran couleur à cristaux liquides entièrement réglable de 58”. Consultez des images provenant de 8 sources vidéo (Philips et autres constructeurs) simultanément – au format souhaité. Chaque image est affichée à l’écran selon vos préférences personnelles et vos procédures. Elle peut prendre en charge jusqu’à 16 sources vidéo.
Voir plus de détails

Utilisez les options SuperZoom et XperHD pour visualiser les détails précis d’une anatomie difficile. SuperZoom permet de réduire ou d’agrandir une image de 32 % à 420 % sans aucune dégradation de la qualité. L’affichage haute définition XperHD offre des images cliniques nettes et impeccables dans leur format entier. Tous les membres d’une équipe peuvent ainsi voir clairement les vaisseaux distaux et tortueux, les contours des lésions et bien plus encore.
Pour plus de confort et de contrôle

Vous pouvez consulter les informations les plus pertinentes et les stocker à l’emplacement idéal, au moment exact où vous en avez besoin et au format d’examen le plus adapté – une seule pression sur le module à écran tactile suffit. Plus besoin de plisser les yeux ou de tendre le coup. Chaque image essentielle est immédiatement affichée en grand format sur demande, pour une visualisation sans effort.
Personnaliser les présentations de visualisation

Choisissez parmi 24 présentations d’écran prédéfinies différentes en fonction des procédures. Ou créez votre propre présentation par procédure adaptée à vos préférences personnelles. Sélectionnez les sources, la position ainsi que la taille d’affichage et consultez votre présentation en un seul clic.
  • La salle interventionnelle Azurion est un dispositif médical de classe IIb, fabriqué par Philips et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l'organisme notifié Dekra Certification BV 0344. Elle est destinée aux procédures diagnostiques et interventionnelles. La salle interventionnelle en environnement bloc est prise en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation ou l’étiquetage. Février 2017

Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

Les informations présentes sur ce site Internet sont destinées à des professionnels de santé.